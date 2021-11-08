CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Become a marijuana master with this sommelier-like certification for cannabis

By Tiney Ricciardi
Denver Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re looking for a wine expert, you call a sommelier. When you’re looking for a beer expert, you call a cicerone. But who do you call when looking for a cannabis expert? (Hint: It’s not your “guy.”) Enter Ganjier (pronounced gone-je-ay), a first-of-its-kind certification program that turns enthusiasts...

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maryland Reporter

The States That Will Legalize Marijuana Next

The marijuana industry is thriving for a variety of reasons. The legalization of cannabis in several places has increased the number of people eager to try it, resulting in increased revenue for dispensaries. Many people believe that medical marijuana should not be illegal because it is frequently prescribed by doctors for medical purposes rather than recreational use. Over the last decade, the cannabis business has exploded in popularity, partly due to legalizing efforts. There are numerous unanswered issues regarding how this will affect society, for better or worse, but there is no doubt that it will be significantly different than it was previously. Now there are many physical stores where marijuana and related paraphernalia can be bought. This is done even easier through online outlets like Grasscity, which you can view through this link. As the world grows more aware of its benefits, more people are becoming open about its use; indeed, several states have already legalized it, with the following states expected to follow next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
asapland.com

Benefits and Side Effect of Weed

1.) Cut down on alcohol, reportedly marijuana users are less likely to be obese. 2.) Boosts immune system- More and more studies are coming out about how cannabis can help the human body fight off cancer, even leading some scientists to believe that regular THC intake can shrink tumors!. 3.)...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
kentreporter.com

Buy Weed Online – Where To Order Cannabis Products & Legal Marijuana In 2021| Top Sites For Recreational Delta 8 Gummies Near Me

These days, it’s becoming increasingly easy to buy weed online, whether for recreational or for medicinal purposes. Although it’s not legal nationwide, chances are you’re probably staying in a state that already offers access to some sort of cannabis product. There are various forms of legal cannabis, and delta 8...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Differences Between Vaping Marijuana And Smoking It

Any cannabis consumer hoping to catch a stronger buzz without increasing the amount they spend should look into vaping weed instead of smoking it the old fashioned way. One of the best aspects of consuming cannabis in 2021 is the fact that there are so many more consumption methods to choose from than there were several years ago. While stoners in the past may have been restricted to bowls and blunts, nowadays cannabis can be enjoyed using all types of elaborate bongs, pipes and vaporizers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FingerLakes1.com

Where is recreational marijuana legal? Cannabis sales start soon, but is it happening already?

Where is recreational marijuana legal? What states have legalized cannabis? Where is marijuana already being sold? Across the U.S. proposals are popping up to legalize recreational marijuana. In 19 states recreational marijuana is legal now. All of those questions loom, though, as states pass varying pieces of legislation at different speeds. Recreational marijuana is still not legal at the federal level, which means traveling between states can get tricky for those who possess or utilize recreational marijuana.
RETAIL
Volante

Editorial: Medical marijuana has been legalized, use it responsibly

Medicinal marijuana, also known as medical cannabis, was legalized in South Dakota in mid-2020. It is crucial to confer with a doctor when thinking about applying for a medical marijuana card. In South Dakota, a person can be approved to join the medical marijuana program if they have certain medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Certifications#Cannabis Strain#Sommelier#Cicerone
arcamax.com

What Exactly Is Considered High-THC Cannabis These Days?

Displaying the THC percentage of cannabis products is important for consumers who likely want to know what they’re getting into before making a purchase. But what exactly constitutes high THC?. Cannabis products sold at licensed and reputable dispensaries are always labeled with their THC content. The value is written boldly...
PHARMACEUTICALS
bigeasymagazine.com

Is Delta 10 Better Than Delta 8?

In the past few years, cannabis researchers have uncovered various new forms of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). These different forms are known as THC isomers. Though the most popular kind of THC is the Delta 9 THC, there are other isomers, such as Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC are cannabinoids that can induce mild to moderate high based on the dosage. You can get Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC online in the form of products like vape carts, gummies, etc. Due to their unique chemical structures, both elements are capable of creating entirely different experiences for users.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
pghcitypaper.com

Delta 8 and now Delta 10 THC, What's the difference? (Spoiler Alert: Delta 10 is not stronger)

By now you've probably heard about Delta 8 THC (a cousin of Delta 9 THC) that produces a less intense high; people are referring to Delta 8 as “Diet Weed” which is a good analogy. We've been selling a lot of Delta 10 THC lately too. The question that I get asked most every day is "What's the difference between Delta 8 and Delta 10?" There's a common misconception that D10 is stronger and we can assure that is not the case, in fact Delta 10 often feels less potent than Delta 8.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

DEA Raises Production Levels For Psychedelics, Deschedules Cocaine-Derived Drug; Could Cannabis Be Next?

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raised legal production quotas for illegal Schedule I drugs like psilocybin, MDMA and DMT…again. The agency first set its initial targets for psychedelics to be produced for research activities in the U.S. earlier this year, and then raised those numbered in September, opening a public comment period, writes Marijuana Moment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times West Virginian

Patients flock to West Virginia's first medical cannabis dispensary

MORGANTOWN — Forty-one-year-old Sabrina Howland drove almost three hours Friday so she could ease her constant pain. Howland, who developed neuropathy in her feet and toes about six years ago, drove 183 miles from Hurricane in Putnam County to Sabraton in Monongalia County to purchase medical cannabis from the first dispensary to open in the Mountain State since the state’s medical cannabis law went into effect in July 2018.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Benzinga

The Best Cannabis Strains Of All Time, According To Experts

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Determining the best strains of all time is like trying to pick the best songs of all time. There's an endless amount of factors, epic contenders, and at the end of the day, it all comes down to a matter of taste. However, like songs, certain varieties of flower undeniably shine above the rest. These strains, regardless of their current availability, have shaped the modern market and today's popular products.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

$3 million of cannabis grown by Touchet farms destroyed by state agents

Approximately 13,000 pounds of marijuana valued at around $3 million were destroyed Wednesday, Nov. 10, just outside of three adjoining Touchet cannabis farms accused of growing more than allowed by state law. Tub by tub, bundle by bundle, cannabis that had been ready for harvest was instead dumped into holes...
TOUCHET, WA
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio could expand medical marijuana conditions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new bill at the Ohio Statehouse looks to expand the state’s medical marijuana program to include conditions like arthritis, autism, and opioid use disorder. Senator Stephen Huffman (R-Tipp City) recently introduced Senate Bill 261. The legislation allows doctors to use their discretion when prescribing cannabis and includes several conditions that were […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy