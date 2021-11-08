Signal Hill roadwork finally begins with a groundbreaking

Signal Hill on S. Yale Ave. in Tulsa, Jan. 14, 2014 (Russell Mills)

TULSA, Okla. — It has been a long time coming, as the process to widen Yale between 81st and 91st Street in Tulsa begins on Monday.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin will hold a groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of the historic project.

Yale Avenue will be widened from two lanes to six lanes between 81st and 91st streets.

At $29,257,000, this is the largest street project in Tulsa to date.

Completion is scheduled for fall 2023.

The event will be held Monday, Nov. 8, at 1:30 p.m. at 8320 S. Vandalia Ave.

