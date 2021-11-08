CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Signal Hill roadwork finally begins with a groundbreaking

By Ben Morgan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQfcK_0cpyl3BT00
Signal Hill on S. Yale Ave. in Tulsa, Jan. 14, 2014 (Russell Mills)

TULSA, Okla. — It has been a long time coming, as the process to widen Yale between 81st and 91st Street in Tulsa begins on Monday.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin will hold a groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of the historic project.

Yale Avenue will be widened from two lanes to six lanes between 81st and 91st streets.

At $29,257,000, this is the largest street project in Tulsa to date.

Completion is scheduled for fall 2023.

The event will be held Monday, Nov. 8, at 1:30 p.m. at 8320 S. Vandalia Ave.

America is about to find where its once-a-decade heart is

America is about to find out where its heart is. The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday is announcing where the new population center of the U.S. is located, an event that take places every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The center of the U.S. population distribution has been located in Missouri since 1980, and chances are that won't change.
