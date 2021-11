With the month of November 2021, the Double 11 Carnival is coming in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Often referred to as the Singles’ Day Sales, the 11th of November, 2021 is often the biggest shopping sale across many major platforms all across the world. Therefore, Mobile Legends is no exception. This year, the Double 11 Carnival will be the game’s “biggest discount of the year”, according to developers. Mobile Legends took to their official Twitter page yesterday, announcing the release of the Double 11 Lottery in the game.

LOTTERY ・ 5 DAYS AGO