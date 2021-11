The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro came with quite a few interesting features. Well, the “Magic Eraser” feature sure is amongst the most popular ones. In order to take advantage of this feature, you either need the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, or a tweaked version of the Google Photos app on your phone. If you’re unwilling to jump through hoops for something like that, there is another way. You can get similar results with one of Google’s apps, Snapseed. In this article, we’ll show you how to mimic Pixel “Magic Eraser” feature by using Snapseed.

