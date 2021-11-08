CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Shell Sustainable Living

ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainability is defined as: avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance. As we are all citizens of Earth, it is our duty to maintain and sustain the planet on which we live for ourselves, our families and future generations. ABC13 and Shell have...

abc13.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Housing Development in Austin Built for Net-Zero Energy, Sustainable Living

A new community 15 miles northeast of downtown Austin is redefining sustainable living. According to our media partners at KXAN in Austin, Whisper Valley is a community made up of zero-energy capable homes, or homes built and designed to produce a large portion of their own energy. They use geothermal...
AUSTIN, TX
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Fast Company

The 15-minute city can make urban living more sustainable—and inspire the suburbs

With the United Nations COP26 currently underway, climate change and the collective future of humanity is once again on the world’s stage. We know that big change is needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and that world leaders are responding too slowly. The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report summed it up best, signaling a “code red for humanity.”
POLITICS
stjohnsource.com

Island Green Living Association Encourages ‘Sustainable Deconstruction’

Builders in the U.S. Virgin Islands could lower construction costs and help slow the flow of waste material into landfills if they learned to practice “sustainable deconstruction,” according to presenters at a weekend conference sponsored by the Island Green Living Association. The conference, held Friday and Saturday at the University...
ENVIRONMENT
Tech Times

How Can Technology Help You Live a More Sustainable Life?

Are you one of those people who wants to live a more sustainable life? Do you have a desire to educate yourself on how to live more sustainably? Then you have come to the right place. There is no doubt that the planet has been suffering from pollution for many years, but it has definitely become worse in the past decade. If we don't start taking better care of the environment now, it will eventually become so destroyed that there will not be any planet for future generations to live on. In the past few years, more people and more companies have started to incorporate more sustainability into the world. As an example, the company, Primo, has become specialized in producing sustainable plastic products that can help minimize the waste of plastic in nature. However, this article will focus on how technology can help you live a more sustainable life. Technology is becoming a bigger part of our lives and therefore, it seems natural that it can help you live a more sustainable life. In any case, it is crucial that technology moves in a direction that gives you more options in terms of sustainability. Read the article below and find out how technology can help you live a more sustainable life.
MUSIC
CleanTechnica

Greenlots Is Becoming Shell Recharged Solutions

Greenlots, an EV charging solution that was bought by Shell Oil Company in 2019, has announced that it will become Shell Recharge Solutions early next year. Under the new name, Shell is unifying the brands Greenlots and NewMotion to merge its regional electric charging services under one brand identity. The company noted that this will help to further deliver lower-carbon transportation for its customers.
BUSINESS
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

India Glycols Limited and Shell Catalysts & Technologies achieving growth in sustainable chemicals

IGL, is a leading company in the production of sustainable intermediate chemicals like green Ethylene Oxide (EO), Mono-Ethylene Glycol (MEG) and a wide range of speciality chemical products, produced from bio-based ethanol. SC&T has supported IGL on its journey of profitable growth in sustainable chemicals, by providing new generation catalysts needed to produce EO. SC&T has formulated EO catalysts that provide exceptional performance of high selectivity and stability under IGL specific operating conditions, which can be challenging due to the bio ethylene feed derived from ethanol.
BUSINESS
kcrw.com

How Angelenos are channeling their climate change anxiety into sustainable living

Lily Polstein first got her taste of gardening when she was a little girl in her parents' garden. She remembers the feeling of soil in her hands and the excitement of watching plants grow from seeds into actual vegetables. She loved it so much that four years ago, she founded Sustainable Landscapes LA, a business dedicated to creating gardens and landscapes using native and drought-tolerant plants. It’s her way of protecting the Southern Californian environment that she knows and cherishes.
ENVIRONMENT
worldairlinenews.com

SAS, Vattenfall, Shell and LanzaTech to explore synthetic sustainable aviation fuel production

Scandinavian Airlines-SAS released this statement:. Vattenfall, SAS, Shell and LanzaTech will together investigate the production of the world’s first synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using the LanzaJetTM “Alcohol to Jet” technology on a large scale in Sweden. Instead of using virgin fossil material in the production process, the synthetic SAF will be produced from fossil free electricity and recycled carbon dioxide from district heating.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
JustLuxe.com

How sustainable is Sustainable Aviation Fuel?

The aviation industry is considered one of the significant contributors to the annual carbon-dioxide level in our atmosphere. With the increasing pressure to go sustainable, the aviation industry has been encouraging alternative modes of energy resources, practices and curbing the pollution caused. Last month, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Gevo Inc., (NASDAQ: GEVO), a pioneer in transforming renewable energy into low carbon, energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons, announced a letter of intent to jointly invest in building and operating one or more new facilities that would process inedible corn to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which can lower the lifecycle carbon intensity of fuels used in the aviation industry. The new facilities would also produce proteins and corn oil. Gevo would operate its proprietary technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable blending components for motor gasoline to lower its lifecycle carbon intensity through the proposed collaboration. In addition to co-investing with Gevo in one or more projects, Chevron would have the right to offtake approximately 150 million gallons per year to market to customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit

Royal Dutch Shell plc chief executive officer Ben van Beurden was at the Web Summit conference in Portugal this week. Why do you not break Shell apart and say we have a hydrocarbon business, and we have a clean business?. That was the question posed to Royal Dutch Shell plc...
BUSINESS
ABC13 Houston

Nations reach new climate deal at COP26 summit: What succeeded, failed

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Nearly 200 countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact in Scotland on Saturday at talks known as COP26, after nearly two weeks of wrangling on everything from how much to limit global warming, what to say about fossil fuels and whether the worst-hit countries by the climate crisis should be compensated.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is currently committed to exploring in Africa for hydrocarbons and doing so fits the company's purpose, its exploration manager for deepwater Africa Benjamin Mee said on Wednesday at an industry event. More than 80% of Shell's exploration will be focused on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

California just set a new gas price record

New York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit an average of $4.676 Sunday, beating its previous record average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline set in October 2012, according to AAA. It was about a penny away from beating the record on Friday and was tied for it on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Shell Ditches Dutch from Name

Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced a major overhaul of its legal and tax structure. Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced a major overhaul of its legal and tax structure that will see the company walk away from the Netherlands amid deteriorating relations with what’s been its home country for a century.
BUSINESS

