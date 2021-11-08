CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Xavi unveiled as Barcelona coach to fans at Camp Nou

By LLUIS GENE
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OHb2_0cpyhNbu00
Newly-appointed Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez (right) alongside club president Joan Laporta at Camp Nou on Monday. /AFP

Xavi Hernandez was unveiled as Barcelonaâs new coach on Monday as thousands of fans welcomed the debt-ridden clubâs legendary former midfielder back to Camp Nou.

Xavi walked out to chants of "Xavi, Xavi" before signing his contract on the pitch, alongside his family and Barca president Joan Laporta.

âI donât want to get too emotional so I will just tell you one thing -- we are the best club in the world," Xavi told the crowd of around 10,000 fans.

"And we will work to the highest standards to have success. We cannot accept defeats or draws, we have to win every game.â

Laporta said: "Today will be an historic day for Barca."

Xavi is the first Barca coach to be presented on the pitch in front of fans at the 99,000-capacity stadium, with the routine usually only reserved for the clubâs biggest signings.

The return of the 41-year-old as coach, six years after he left Barcelona to play in Qatar, has generated huge excitement and raised hopes the club can begin a return to Europeâs elite.

Barca sit ninth in La Liga, with the club grappling with debts of more than a billion euros. They have not been European champions since 2015.

Xaviâs appointment was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday and he flew out of Doha a few hours later, before watching Barcelona at a distance as they threw away a three-goal lead away at Celta Vigo to draw 3-3.

He then attended in person to watch the clubâs youngsters as Barca B beat Sevilla B at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday evening.

Xaviâs first training session in charge will be on Tuesday, although the squad is depleted by injuries and absentees away on international duty.

Barcelonaâs first game with Xavi in the dug-out will be at home to local rivals Espanyol on November 20.

After playing 767 games for Barcelona, Xavi left to play for Al Sadd in Qatar in 2015 before taking over as the teamâs coach four years later.

He is widely considered one of the Barcaâs greatest ever players, having won four La Liga titles and eight Champions Leagues, as well as the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
chatsports.com

New Barcelona boss Xavi 'has made three demands' as he returns to the Nou Camp including a new winger - with Man City star Raheem Sterling one possibility - and an overhaul of the club's backroom staff

New Barcelona manager Xavi 'has made three demands for a shake-up on and off the pitch' as he prepares to return to the Nou Camp. The club legend flies back to Barcelona on Saturday having agreed a two-and-a-half year contract to succeed Ronald Koeman in the dug-out. Xavi, 41, left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Harry Kane Hat Trick Puts England on Brink of World Cup Qualification

LONDON (AP) — Just when he is doubted, Harry Kane finds new ways to conjure the spectacular. A right-footed scissor kick from the England captain did more than just complete a perfect hat trick against Albania after a header and left-footed strike. It completed a 5-0 victory on Friday that all but secured England’s place at the World Cup.
SOCCER
ESPN

USMNT, Mexico rivalry is about family, food and fun for players with divided allegiances

It's been a decade, but David Ochoa still can picture the details of the scene in his mind. "I remember it perfectly," said Ochoa, a 20-year-old goalkeeper for Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake. "It's a carne asada and all my cousins are there, all my uncles and aunts are there. My aunts are setting up the beans and rice in the kitchen while my uncles are at the grill."
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Nou#European#Celta Vigo#Espanyol
chatsports.com

Barcelona manager Xavi 'wants to bring Thiago Alcantara back to the Nou Camp as he plans move for Liverpool midfielder' as part of Nou Camp rebuild

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly looking to bring Thiago Alcantara back to the club. Liverpool midfielder Thiago played with Xavi after breaking into the Barcelona first-team and went on to make 101 senior appearances before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2013. As reported by Sport, Xavi sees Thiago as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona boss Xavi 'is plotting a move for Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi' after struggling for first-team football, with the Spaniard looking to revamp his attack at the Camp Nou

Barcelona manager Xavi is plotting a transfer move for Chelsea wing stars Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports in Spain. Xavi, newly appointed on November 6, is thought to be keen to revamp the club's attack, with the Blues trio high on his shortlist. And as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Barcelona boss Xavi 'wants to sign Mohamed Salah at ALL COSTS' for Nou Camp rebuild with Catalans desperate to match Real Madrid as their rivals close in on Kylian Mbappe

Xavi believes Mohamed Salah is the key to his Nou Camp rebuild, and Barcelona are reportedly set to launch a serious effort to wrestle the Egyptian away from Liverpool. Salah is in the form of his life and so far has replicated his incredible 2017/18 season, with a run of 15 goals in 15 games stoking talk that he's the best on the planet right now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes predicts tough examination against Manchester City

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes expects hosts Manchester City to be at a better level on Sunday compared to the most recent meeting between the Women’s Super League teams.The two heavyweights clash again only two weeks after they faced each other in the 2020/21 FA Cup semi-final, which is being completed during the first half of the current campaign.Hayes’ side ran out 3-0 winners on the road but have never triumphed at the Academy Stadium in the WSL and also played in the Champions League in midweek while Gareth Taylor has been able to enjoy a full week of preparation before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Bale could miss Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium

Gareth Bale will not start Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Tuesday – and could miss out altogether.Bale won his 100th cap in the 5-1 victory over Belarus on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring injury but came off after 45 minutes.The Wales captain trained on his own away from the main group on Monday.Wales will make a late decision on whether the Real Madrid forward and their record goalscorer makes the bench against the world’s top-ranked team.Manager Robert Page: “He was never going to start against Belgium. We knew that coming into camp. The plan was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Man City told Dusan Vlahovic will cost them £70m

What the papers sayManchester City have been told they can sign Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. However, The Sun reports that they will have to pay £70million to get the 21-year-old.El Nacional say that Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and instead want his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, whose contract at the Bernabeu expires next summer.Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is a target for Manchester United, according to Todofichajes, with the the Old Trafford club prepared to pay the 80million euro release clause in his contract to beat Chelsea to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket as Kane fires England to Qatar

European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for next year's World Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, ceding top spot in Group C to Switzerland who beat Bulgaria 4-0. The Italians needed to match Switzerland's result to qualify directly but while Roberto Mancini's side could only stutter to a stalemate, the Swiss went on the rampage in Lucerne to book their ticket for Qatar. There they will find England, the team the Italians beat in the Euro 2020 final in July, who clinched their qualification with a rampant Harry Kane bagging four goals in 15 minutes in a 10-0 win in San Marino. "The qualification was earned away in Budapest, in Warsaw, in Albania and I've got to credit all of our players and staff on a really good year," said England manager Gareth Southgate.
FIFA
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy