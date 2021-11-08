CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German retailers optimistic about Christmas sales

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) - German retailers are expecting Christmas sales to rise 2% to 111.7 billion euros ($129.06 billion) despite inflation, delivery problems and a new wave of coronavirus infections, the HDE industry association said on Monday.

“High levels of saving and strong consumer sentiment point to a forgiving end to the year after what was for many retailers a difficult first six months due to lockdowns that threatened their existence,” said HDE chief executive Stefan Genth.

Online sales, which are expected to grow by 17.3%, to 23.1 billion euros ($26.69 billion), are expected to save Christmas.

The positive outlook comes even as German retailers are staring down the same factors that are hampering other industries: About three-quarters of the companies surveyed by HDE for their forecast said supply bottlenecks could hurt their sales.

Consumer electronics and household appliances may feel the pinch of the global chip shortage, but Genth said that beyond popular video game consoles, it will not lead to empty shelves.

Inflation, which at 4.5% is at its highest level in nearly three decades, could also take a bite out of German customers’ gift-giving budget.

Genth added that how the pandemic plays out over the coming months and the associated safety measures will affect whether the HDE’s forecast will be borne out.

Many retailers had to close their doors last winter as the German government tried to stem the pandemic.

“No one can afford that anymore,” said Genth, who added that retail stores are not hotspots for the coronavirus’ spread.

Germany's infection rate has risen to its highest level here since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday.

The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - rose to 201.1.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

The Tab

The Birmingham German Christmas Market is back for 2021

It’s that time of year again to grab your mates, your wooly gloves, and head down to Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market. Celebrating its 21st year, the market opened this week and will be here in Brum until December 23rd. It’s the centrepiece of Christmas in the city, and a must see whilst at Uni.
WORLD
The Free Press

Retailers challenged but optimistic for holiday shopping

MANKATO — As the holiday shopping season kicks off this month, stores aren’t facing forced closures, social distancing requirements or a government-ordered mask policy. Yet the year is anything but normal. Despite fewer restrictions, many, including half of the top major chain stores, are continuing to offer curbside service after...
MANKATO, MN
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Consumer Electronics#Berlin#Hde
Reuters

After rally in U.S. retailers, investors eye upcoming reports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Recent gains in U.S. retailer shares could be put to the test in the coming days as top companies in the sector report quarterly results and investors hunt for clues about how well they have managed supply chain problems. Retail companies have had a strong run...
RETAIL
themountvernongrapevine.com

Staples Retail Sales Associate Wanted

Staples Connect is focused on our customer and our community, while empowering you to learn, grow and deliver. As a Retail Sales Associate, you will be collaborative and inclusive in helping our customers while being part of a fun, team-oriented retail culture. You’ll provide exceptional customer service and have our customer’s needs in mind while helping them find products and providing solutions (training provided).
RETAIL
