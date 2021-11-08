CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EXCLUSIVE-Colombia oil theft surges as smuggled gasoline dries up, data show

By Oliver Griffin
 7 days ago

BOGOTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Theft from oil pipelines in Colombia is booming as criminal gangs look to replace dwindling supplies of smuggled Venezuelan gasoline for use in the drug trade, as shown by data seen by Reuters from oil-pipeline operator Cenit and tax authorities.

Gasoline is a key component in making cocaine but there have been shortages of the fuel here in Venezuela during that country's social and economic crisis. So criminal groups in Colombia are tapping pipelines for ever more crude, which they must later refine. Colombian crime gangs here also send some of that artisanal fuel to Venezuela, a reversal of historic smuggling patterns.

“Now it’s switched,” Yessica Prieto, project and investigations director of Colombian energy advocacy group Crudo Transparente, told Reuters. “It’s ... Colombian mafias, or criminal groups, who are stealing Colombian crude, refining it illegally - obviously artisanally - and which crosses the border to Venezuela.”

Theft of crude in Colombia - mainly from the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline near the Venezuelan border - hit at least a six-year high in the first half of 2021, according to data from pipeline operator Cenit, a subsidiary of Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company, Ecopetrol.

Stolen oil is processed in clandestine refineries and turned into a rudimentary gasoline known as “pategrillo” or “cricket’s foot” - so-called for its green color - that is used in cocaine production, police and analysts said.

An average of 3,299 barrels of oil were being stolen per day in Colombia through June 30, up from 1,796 barrels per day in 2016, according to Cenit.

Compared to 2020, when an average of 2,744 barrels of crude were stolen each day, oil theft in Colombia rose by a fifth during the first half of this year.

While oil theft has surged, the quantity of gasoline apprehended under suspicion of being smuggled has fallen sharply over the same period, according to data from Colombia’s DIAN tax authority seen by Reuters.

A peak of 694,894 gallons of fuel were apprehended by authorities in five provinces along the border with Venezuela during 2017.

That figure fell to 107,616 gallons by 2020, according to the DIAN. In the first half of 2021, just 18,484 gallons of fuel were apprehended.

The DIAN attributed the fall in contraband fuel to turmoil in Venezuela, where oil production and refining has fallen sharply, and the success of anti-smuggling legislation.

Venezuela’s economic crisis “has driven the flow of hydrocarbons from Colombia to Venezuela,” the DIAN said in an email.

The overwhelming majority of oil theft occurs along the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, with 2,430 barrels of crude stolen per day during the first half of 2021.

In 2020, 2,008 barrels of oil were stolen each day from the pipeline, Cenit said.

Once refined, the stolen crude is used to make coca paste, a precursor to cocaine. Leaves of coca are mixed with gasoline to extract certain plant compounds, with gallons of fuel required to make just one kilo.

Fuel may also be sent to Venezuela or used for machines at illegal mining sites, Colombia’s police said.

“The main use is to process plant compounds during cocaine production,” Brigadier General Jesus Alejandro Barrera, director of Colombia’s rural police, told Reuters.

“Once (criminal groups) saw they couldn’t bring gasoline directly from Venezuela, they said ‘let’s use this pategrillo as an ingredient to make these compounds.’”

Repairing damage to Cano Limon-Covenas caused by illicit valves - used to steal oil - and bombings by the left-wing ELN guerrillas cost 42 billion pesos, nearly $11 million, in 2020, said Cenit’s vice-president of pipelines, Sandra Milena Orozco. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)

Related
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
Birmingham Star

Why a US crude export ban wont lower prices at the pump

A proposed crude oil export ban is encountering strong opposition in the oil and gas industry, which argue that such a ban will only hurt drillers and won't help drivers. As the Biden Administration considers ways to lower the price of gasoline in the United States, which is now at a seven-year high, it faces calls from Democrats to weigh all possibilities, including the "nuclear option" to reimpose a ban on US crude oil exports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. oil CEO tells Biden to focus on local production

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and many OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week for the Adipec conference -- one of the first major in-person events for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Oil prices slide amid fears of supply boost, weaker demand

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Crude oil prices skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.59 a barrel, as of 0151 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $80.21 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO - Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in some...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

