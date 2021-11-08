CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkey is great and all, but if you’re like me you enjoy all the different Thanksgiving side dishes served at the holiday meal just as much. Creamy mac and cheese, savory stuffing, and earthy roasted veggies. I mean, what’s not to love? There are a million recipes out there for unique...

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
Mashed

This Is Valerie Bertinelli's Most Requested Dish

Actress and chef Valerie Bertinelli has been a source of inspiration for many. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, she decided to turn her love of cooking into her own show on the Food Network, "Valerie's Home Cooking," later in life, and also wrote cookbooks filled with delicious recipes. She was pretty self-aware about the entire process. "By cooking on camera, it's a whole different animal than cooking at home," she explained, adding that it was easy for her to face the camera and cook because she has worked as an actress.
RECIPES
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Lasagnas That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefocus.news

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving 2021 in the US this month

As November 25 approaches, some Americans with less than average purchasing power may be wondering if anyone is offering free turkeys for Thanksgiving 2021. Thankfully, there are options available to those who can’t afford a turkey this Thanksgiving. How can you find a free Thanksgiving meal?. May food banks offer...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Moist Pound Cake Recipe

Pound cake is such a lovely, rich, and yet delicately flavored treat that's beloved by many. Sometimes, we find ourselves wondering if it doesn't deserve a more whimsical name than the rather unalluring "pound cake." Yet, once you understand why it's called "pound cake," the name actually begins to come off not merely as whimsical but downright decadent. And who doesn't love a decadent dessert?
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Scary Reason You Shouldn't Leave Your Turkey Out To Thaw Overnight

If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year (or Friendsgiving, for that matter), you likely have a long list of groceries you need to buy before the big feast, from potatoes for mashing to bread crumbs for stuffing. But at the top of list is the real star of Thanksgiving dinner: the turkey. It's a tradition that really took off in the late 1800s when Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday (via TIME). And our love of poultry come November hasn't slowed down since — according to the National Turkey Federation, Americans eat some 45 to 46 million turkeys every year on Thanksgiving alone (via CNBC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
STACK

5 Things You Should Never Do When Ordering a Sandwich

For millions of people, a sandwich is the perfect lunchtime option. Whatever you want to call them—subs, grinders, hoagies, heroes—there’s no denying that a good sandwich can really hit the spot. But if you’re concerned about the healthiness of your lunch as well as its taste, sandwiches can be a little tricky.
FOOD & DRINKS
Renna Media

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection

Sat., Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand as we seek to help provide a semblance of normalcy for families in financial distress during the upcoming holiday season. We are holding another Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 13th from 10am – 1pm in the church’s parking lot.
CRANFORD, NJ
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:

