5 injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — At least five people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in east Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday near Gold Pan Road and Dublin Creek Boulevard.

Medic said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three were taken to the hospital.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more about what led up to the crash and if any students were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

