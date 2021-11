The following is a guest column from Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns:. Each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served our Nation and answered the call to defend it. The United States rose to greatness on the strength of their service and their stories are woven into the fabric of our Nation’s history. Close to 19 million U.S. veterans are alive today, one million of which have been wounded, 30 percent have disabilities and receive treatment for battlefield injuries and mental trauma as a result of their service, and 60 percent are under the age of 34.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO