Melania Trump’s Spirit Of Lincoln Speech As Incomprehensible As You Would Expect

Imagine Eva Gabor attempting to play Marie Curie, and you’ll get a sense of the flavor of this thing. I wish I could find a transcript of this. I’ve listened to the beginning eight times and still have no idea what she’s saying.

It appears that “I emphasized legislation” — how exactly, please tell? She put a circle in lipstick over a portion of the congressional record and slid it under a congressman’s door with a letter that said, “Vote for themes, honey, and I’ll make it worth your while.”

I’m completely lost here. See if you can find out what she’s saying.

She made something that “elevated important issues” What, an in-box wearing clog heels? You’d have it nailed if you could grasp that part of the sentence.

Did anyone ever hear anything about this? Melania Trump and foster care? Melania Trump and sickle cell anemia? Melania and prenatal care? Does Anybody?

This is what I’ve been saying about how the culture war we’re in is similar to the television show Counterpart. Melania’s counterpart in the next dimension is a woman of intelligence, knowledge, and social consciousness, and she acted on these qualities.

The woman in this parallel reality is as dumb as a rock and has most likely never heard of the things she’s now claiming to have worked tirelessly for as First Lady. We only know she “worked” her “ass off” on the “fucking Chreeesmuss decorations.”

And we have the photo ops to prove it, so we believe. And I recall her demolishing the Rose Garden and completing the tennis pavilion. None of this other nonsense, not even a single word.

The truth is that Melania elevated foster care since her husband murdered so many people with COVID-19 that many children were orphaned, but this is an interesting spin on that statistic, to say the least.

The fact that she promotes “social-emotional learning” is a dead giveaway. Empathy for others is a critical component of this. Why not give it a shot on Donald? You’re married to that training if anyone needs it.

Let’s take a positive approach. At least Abe Lincoln is no longer around to see his name dragged through the mud in this way.