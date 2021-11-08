CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Mark Hendrickson: Specious theories concocted to justify inflation

By Mark Hendrickson
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an economic point of view, some of the ideas being proposed by current policymakers in Washington, particularly the president’s Council of Economic Advisers and top officials at the Federal Reserve, cause this economist to scratch his head in wonderment. Take the Fed, for example. The central bank hatches...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

How Washington could fight America's record inflation

With US prices rising at a rate not seen in decades, President Joe Biden's administration is looking for ways to turn the tide. From relaxing tariffs on China to addressing the semiconductor shortage, there are many actions Washington could take to keep price increases in check. However, analysts warn that few will offer immediate relief from the price surge that has struck the world's largest economy this year as it bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic:
WASHINGTON STATE
KITV.com

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based on shifting tastes. Someone makes...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Washington, PA
Business
kbbi.org

Inflation is surging and people are hopping mad

Bernice Rink didn't need to see this week's eye-popping inflation report to know that prices are getting painfully high. She can see it every time she goes to the supermarket. "Oh my God," says Rink, "you can hardly buy groceries." Prices of everyday items have surged during the pandemic, thanks...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hendrickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The Wall Street Journal
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WLNS

A key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

DETROIT (AP) — Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships, and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets, and enlarged home […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Fox News

From Washington: The Implications Of Rising Inflation

New data this week showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had gone up 6.2% in October, from a year ago, becoming the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years. The White House is insisting that the infrastructure bill that recently passed in Congress and the social spending bill that Congress is still working on will ease inflation, but is more big government spending really the answer? Former economic adviser to President Trump, Stephen Moore joins to explains why he is a critic of President Biden’s economic policy and why he thinks it will only cause inflation to go up more.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy