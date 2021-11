The Jets will look to build a winning streak five days after their upset over the Bengals when they face the Colts in Week 9. Mike White will start once again with Zach Wilson recovering from his knee injury, and he’ll take on a Colts team that offers some interesting matchups. Indianapolis has played well this season but is 3-5 after a few close losses. The Colts are a prototypical middle-of-the-road team with some studs on offense and a tepid defense.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO