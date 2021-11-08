CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

University of Houston-Victoria to host first on-campus Jaguar Day in nearly two years

By Carolina Astrain
 7 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – The University of Houston-Victoria will host its first on-campus Jaguar Day in nearly two years. UHV Lead Recruiter Oscar Torres joined us on Community Crossroads to share what we can expect.

Go here to learn more.

