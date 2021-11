Question: My three adult children from time to time have taken issue with me about petty things and then quit speaking to me for periods of time. Most of the time I reach out to them but it has happened so much that I feel I don’t want to do that anymore. This is the most recent example: I couldn’t attend a baptism because I had already committed to taking a vacation with a friend. We both had paid for travel and accommodations and I felt I just couldn’t back out of those arrangements. They haven’t spoken to me for two months over this. My friend thinks I should call them and apologize. I asked her, “For what?” I did nothing wrong. I did send a baptismal gift.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO