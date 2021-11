Representative democracy is a beautiful thing, but the process of drawing the lines for congressional and state legislative districts can get ugly. The Constitution is vague on how voting districts should be drawn, saying only that they should be updated every 10 years and be roughly equal in population. Over the centuries, American politicians have seized on the once-a-decade redistricting process to redraw voting maps to their advantage. While partisan redistricting is an accepted if bemoaned practice, the courts have found it unacceptable to redraw voting districts for the express purpose of suppressing the voting power of Black voters and other racial minority groups.

