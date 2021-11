Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? As we get into season 4 episode 3, it is fair to wonder about Jimmy’s future. Near the end of the two-episode premiere event last week, we saw John Dutton make the move to send the character away from the ranch. What was the reasoning there? It has a lot to do with Jimmy breaking his word and continuing to take part in rodeo-related activities. We understand his struggle, given that this is one of the few things in the world that he’s felt reasonably passionate about. Yet, it doesn’t matter in that rules are rules, and John stuck his neck out and paid a lot of hospital bills to ensure that Jimmy would come back on board and fulfill his duties.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO