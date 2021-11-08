CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get into Law Enforcement After the Military

By Dr. Jarrod Sadulski
 7 days ago
Many servicemembers aim for a career in law enforcement after their military service. Lots of law enforcement agencies do not have a maximum age limit, so a second career in law enforcement is a realistic option. In addition, police departments often seek out candidates who have prior military experience....

