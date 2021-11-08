CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway Crew Shortage Leads To Service Delays For Morning Commute, MTA Says

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders experienced delays Monday due to staffing issues, the MTA said. “We’re running as much service as we can with the train crews we have available,” officials...

newyork.cbslocal.com

KRON4 News

Fire on I-580 delays morning commute in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A tractor trailer caught fire on the highway on Tuesday morning, causing severe traffic for commuters. Authorities are still responding to the fire on westbound I-580 at Santa Rita Rd as of 8:40 a.m. California Highway Patrol said the right lane and exit ramp remain blocked, and there is no estimated […]
PLEASANTON, CA
fox5ny.com

Crime down on NYC subways as ridership grows, MTA says

NEW YORK - With the subways in New York City seeing about three million riders a day — similar to pre-pandemic levels — crime has fallen, said the MTA. The increase in riders comes as more people head back to the office and more tourists return to the city. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nbcboston.com

Crash on Tobin Bridge Causes Delays During Afternoon Commute

A crash on the Tobin Bridge northbound in Boston caused some major delays during Thursday's afternoon commute. Transportation officials said there was a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 north at the Tobin Bridge northbound exit before Fourth Street. The crash was on the lower level of the bridge. Lanes were...
BOSTON, MA
State
New York State
CBS New York

Man Struck And Killed By 7 Train At Grand Central Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck and killed by a train during the morning commute in Manhattan. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday at Grand Central station. Police said the victim was on the tracks when he was hit by the 7 train. It’s unclear how he got there. 7 service is suspended between Court Sq and Times Sq-42 St while emergency teams respond to a person who was struck by a train at Grand Central-42 St. 7 express service is suspended. Read the thread for more 👇 pic.twitter.com/oJu48gUTTS — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) November 15, 2021 The 7 line was temporarily suspended, and delays lasted throughout the morning. For the latest service alerts, CLICK HERE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbian

Crash on I-5 south slows morning commute in Vancouver

A crash on Interstate 5 southbound near Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver had morning commute traffic stopped as far north as Hazel Dell, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Friday. The onramp lanes to I-5 at Fourth Plain were blocked...
VANCOUVER, WA
VISTA.Today

Amtrak Continues to Mull Rail Service Expansion; Local Commuters on Board with the Idea

Amtrak connections from Allentown to NYC and Philadelphia to Reading continue to be discussed. Amtrak continues to sift survey data in consideration of additional rail service connections to and from Pennsylvania. Proposed passenger lines include Allentown/New York City and Philadelphia/Reading, writes Cody Butler for PaHomePage.com. The plans are the result...
ALLENTOWN, PA
#Nyct Subway
NBC Bay Area

Manure Spill on Highway 50 in Sacramento Causes Stinky Morning Commute

Manure spilled out of a dump truck and onto a highway in Sacramento Friday morning, creating a stinky commute for passing motorists, according to the California Highway Patrol. The dump truck was traveling on westbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard when the driver slammed on their brakes to avoid a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

Winter-Like Conditions Make For Wet Roadways Ahead Of Morning Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With morning snow and rain in the forecast, a concern for drivers was what type of condition roadways would be in. Early Monday morning, conditions near Mt. Nebo Road were showing only wet roads. Snow was more visible along grassy areas near Portersville, but roadways there, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Crain's New York Business

MTA plans to delay fare hikes for six months

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to delay scheduled fare hikes for six months and will suspend potential service cuts “indefinitely” as the agency is set to receive billions of dollars in aid from a $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill. The MTA’s board will consider those changes at its monthly meeting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Traffic
Twitter
MTA
CBS Philly

Person Struck, Killed By SEPTA Train At 69th Street Transportation Center In Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A SEPTA Market-Frankford Line train struck and killed a person Monday afternoon at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby. The train involved was an eastbound train. There’s no word on the identity of the person killed. Shuttle busses are being used between 69th Street and 52nd Street, and passengers in that area should expect delays.
UPPER DARBY, PA
beaconjournal.com

Multivehicle crash on Interstate 76 slows Monday morning commute in Akron

A multivehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate 76 westbound before the Central Interchange backed up traffic to at least East Market Street. The crash, which happened before 7 a.m., blocked the two left lanes on I-76 at Inman Street/Johnson Street, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported. Traffic was moving...
AKRON, OH
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Warn Of Possible Bus Driver Call Out This Week

TOWSON (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools warned parents there could be a possible call-out involving bus drivers this week. “Please know that BCPS will be monitoring the situation all week and will provide you with updates if routes can’t be covered or buses will be late,” the school said in a letter sent to parents. “If you do plan on driving your child to school, please be prepared for longer drop off and pick up lines.” The message came as bus drivers in other school systems in the region took steps for better pay amid a national shortage of bus drivers. Last week, Baltimore County leadership announced $5.2 million in new incentives and bonuses for bus drivers and attendants. The plan includes cash rewards, sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses. BCPS said it is working to hire more drivers to help fill in gaps and cover routes. Bus drivers in Howard County refused to work last Monday morning, disrupting about 100 routes, and causing county leaders to allocate $2 million for bonuses. In Anne Arundel County, drivers with Annapolis Bus Company unionized after going on strike in October.
TOWSON, MD
CBS LA

3 Suspects Wanted In Florence-Area Stabbing On Blue Line Train

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was stabbed on a Blue Line train Monday, and authorities say they are searching for three suspects in the Florence area. (credit: CBS) The stabbing happened at about 11:30 a.m. on the train near Florence and Graham Avenue. The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The train has been stopped at the Florence station, where authorities are on the scene for the investigation. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA

