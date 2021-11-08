Subway Crew Shortage Leads To Service Delays For Morning Commute, MTA Says

TOWSON (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools warned parents there could be a possible call-out involving bus drivers this week. “Please know that BCPS will be monitoring the situation all week and will provide you with updates if routes can’t be covered or buses will be late,” the school said in a letter sent to parents. “If you do plan on driving your child to school, please be prepared for longer drop off and pick up lines.” The message came as bus drivers in other school systems in the region took steps for better pay amid a national shortage of bus drivers. Last week, Baltimore County leadership announced $5.2 million in new incentives and bonuses for bus drivers and attendants. The plan includes cash rewards, sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses. BCPS said it is working to hire more drivers to help fill in gaps and cover routes. Bus drivers in Howard County refused to work last Monday morning, disrupting about 100 routes, and causing county leaders to allocate $2 million for bonuses. In Anne Arundel County, drivers with Annapolis Bus Company unionized after going on strike in October.

