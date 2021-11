PETALUMA (KPIX) — A wayward 500-pound black bear safely descended from a Petaluma backyard redwood tree Sunday night, lured out of his sky high hiding spot with the help of fish and other food, ending a day-long standoff with wildlife officials. The bear walked along the sidewalk and eventually back into nearby open space. “We see a lot of deer walking up and down the street but not a bear,” said Charlie Llorence of Petaluma. “We’re really hoping he’s alright, and I know I trust all the people that are trying to help him,” added Jerri Llorence. The Llorences live within...

PETALUMA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO