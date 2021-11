Tesla stock is currently trading at $ 1,162.94. The stock has dipped −59.15 (4.84%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Tesla stock. After showing signs of roaring back after the crippling semiconductor shortage, Tesla stock has once again taken a dip. However, most investors believe that the dip is just for a little while and once the semiconductor shortage is solved it shall roar back in full force.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO