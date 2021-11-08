CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Split Rock Lighthouse to hold annual ceremony Wednesday remembering Edmund Fitzgerald crew

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Split Rock Lighthouse will hold its annual ceremony remembering the lives lost when the Edmund Fitzgerald freighter sank into Lake Superior 46 years ago. A total of 29 crew members were...

SightseeingSally

48 Years Later: Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald at Whitefish Point

Arriving at Whitefish Point, the words of a familiar song play inside my head:. "The lake it is said never gives up her dead when the skies of November turn gloomy…" Music fans likely will remember these words from a folk song written and recorded by Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. Released in1976 on his album “Summertime Dream,” it became a hit, reaching No. 1 in Canada and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Having heard these chilling words as a child, I often wondered what lake would never give up its dead. Little did I know that question would lead me to stand on the shores of Lake Superior at Whitefish Point in early November some forty years later remembering the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Five Things the Edmund Fitzgerald Song Actually Got Wrong

Each year in Michigan, we hear the Gordon Lightfoot song about the gales of November and the tragic shipwreck of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald. It's not 100% true. If you're from Michigan, you know the legend that "lives on from the Chippewa on down, of the big lake they call Gitche Gumee." Each November, we're reminded of the fierce power of the Great Lakes. The tragic tale of the twenty-nine sailors lost when the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank on Lake Superior has been burned into our memory thanks to the Gordon Lightfoot song.
MUSIC
Detroit Public TV

Edmund Fitzgerald—Live Talk with Ric Mixter

Friday, November 5 at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online or at the Baldwin Theatre box office in Royal Oak. Falling victim to powerful gale force winds, the Edmund Fitzgerald was lost on November 10, 1975, in the worst maritime disaster on the Great Lakes. Join filmmaker, underwater photographer, and author Ric Mixter as he tells the fascinating story of the Edmund Fitzgerald in a multi-media presentation with Q&A. Learn about the ship’s construction, its successful launch, and the contributing factors that led to freighter’s eventual breakup and submersion to the bottom of Lake Superior, more than 550 feet below the surface where it remains today.
ROYAL OAK, MI
WausauPilot

Church to hold annual observance of Fitzgerald shipwreck

DETROIT (AP) — The annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck will be held in-person and livestreamed from Mariners’ Church in downtown Detroit. The Great Lakes Memorial service starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and remembers the lives lost in the roughly 6,000 shipwrecks on record in lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario.
DETROIT, MI
740thefan.com

LISTEN: Annual Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial beacon lighting, interview with Gordon Lightfoot

TWO HARBORS, MINN. (KFGO) – The annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck on Lake Superior on November 10th, 1975 will be tomorrow at the Split Rock Lighthouse near Two Harbors, Minnesota. The event commemorates the loss of her 29 crew members that sank during a storm on the big lake after leaving Superior with iron ore from the mines near Duluth.
TWO HARBORS, MN
The Grand Rapids Press

Search for the Edmund Fitzgerald: Hear call to help after 29 men were lost in Lake Superior

LAKE SUPERIOR, MI - “Things look pretty bad. It looks like she may have split apart at the seams.”. In the hours after the 728-foot Edmund Fitzgerald abruptly vanished from the radar during a gale on Lake Superior the night of Nov. 10, 1975, the attitude of rescue crews quickly switched from incredulity that a freighter so large could just disappear, to asking nearby ships to help with the search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mprnews.org

Gales of November: Would today's weather forecasts save the Edmund Fitzgerald?

November 10, 1975, is a day that many of us of a certain age will never forget. I remember the howling winds in the Twin Cities whistling through the trees. When I heard TV news legend Dave Moore on WCCO-TV tell us that the Edmund Fitzgerald had gone down in Lake Superior, I felt the coldest chill of my life go down the back of my neck. Our family had recently circled Lake Superior on a vacation, and I remember thinking about the horror of being in that storm on that lake on a dark November night.
ENVIRONMENT
boreal.org

Video: Lake Superior swallows the shore

Jesse Schomberg, with Minnesota Sea Grant, stands along a closed pull-off along scenic Highway 61 in Duluth. It closed due to erosion which crumbled parts of the asphalt. Photo: KARE 11 News. The way Mike Briggs looks at it, there's good news and bad news. The good news: He has...
DULUTH, MN
Travel Channel

Ghost Hunters Capture Shocking Video at Race Rock Lighthouse

Race Rock Lighthouse stands on the eastern end of the Long Island Sound and operated for more than 100 years as a beacon to try and protect ships as they forded the dangerously rough waters where two sounds and the current from the Atlantic Ocean clash together. In the early...
SCIENCE
boreal.org

Exploring the North Shore's ‘Singing Beach’

On the North Shore, there is a beach where you will not find any sandcastles or sunbathers. But what you will find is something incredibly unique:. On the North Shore of Lake Superior, there is a beach where you will not find any sandcastles or sunbathers. But what you will find is something incredibly unique.
LIFESTYLE
boreal.org

Christmas tea on the Edna G begins after Thanksgiving in Two Harbors

Families are being invited to get a helping of history, enjoying a cup of tea aboard the tugboat “Edna G” in Two Harbors. Parties of 4 or more are welcomed on board for Christmas tea on the Edna G. They can sit in the galley and enjoy tea, hot cocoa and finger sandwiches surrounded by Christmas decorations.
TWO HARBORS, MN
boreal.org

Winter Spotter Training Offered by NWS Duluth Next Week

From the National Weather Service - Duluth MN - November 10, 2021. Are you ready for winter? To help you get ready, next week we are again offering our popular Winter Spotter Training class! This class will last about an hour and cover winter weather science, the winter 2021-2022 outlook, how to measure and report winter weather to NWS, and many resources available to stay up-to-date on the forecast.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth News Tribune

Split Rock Lighthouse to commemorate sinking of Edmund Fitzgerald

Brule-St. Croix Chapter of the North Country Trail Association Fall Meeting: 1 p.m. Nov. 6, Solon Springs Community Center. Learn about plans to complete the North Country National Scenic Trail in Northwest Wisconsin. The chapter is a group of volunteers who build and maintain the trail. For more info, email bsc@northcountrytrail.org.
DULUTH, MN

