Split Rock Lighthouse to hold annual ceremony Wednesday remembering Edmund Fitzgerald crew

Arriving at Whitefish Point, the words of a familiar song play inside my head:. "The lake it is said never gives up her dead when the skies of November turn gloomy…" Music fans likely will remember these words from a folk song written and recorded by Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. Released in1976 on his album “Summertime Dream,” it became a hit, reaching No. 1 in Canada and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Having heard these chilling words as a child, I often wondered what lake would never give up its dead. Little did I know that question would lead me to stand on the shores of Lake Superior at Whitefish Point in early November some forty years later remembering the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO