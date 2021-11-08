Split Rock Lighthouse to hold annual ceremony Wednesday remembering Edmund Fitzgerald crew

Friday, November 5 at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online or at the Baldwin Theatre box office in Royal Oak. Falling victim to powerful gale force winds, the Edmund Fitzgerald was lost on November 10, 1975, in the worst maritime disaster on the Great Lakes. Join filmmaker, underwater photographer, and author Ric Mixter as he tells the fascinating story of the Edmund Fitzgerald in a multi-media presentation with Q&A. Learn about the ship’s construction, its successful launch, and the contributing factors that led to freighter’s eventual breakup and submersion to the bottom of Lake Superior, more than 550 feet below the surface where it remains today.
