Research in the Region | 'Hands-on experience': St. Francis watershed center receives funding for study, cleanup of mine-polluted stream

St. Francis University environmental engineering students – freshman Jared Oakes (left), senior Mohammad Alharbi and sophomore Rachel Gibson – take samples at the Kittanning Run watershed site. By Joshua Byers jbyers@tribdem.com

LORETTO, Pa. – Acid mine drainage is a serious environmental problem in the region, and thanks to a new grant awarded to the Center for Watershed Research and Service at St. Francis University, one local stream will be cleaned up in the near future.

Travis Tasker, an environmental engineering professor and co-director of the center, said the organization has received $100,000 from the Woodard and Curran Foundation to study and implement a remediation project for the 2,240-acre Kittanning Run watershed.

That basin sits above the Horseshoe Curve on the border between Cambria and Blair counties and drains into an Altoona Water Authority reservoir.

“The stream that flows through that area is severely affected by AMD,” Tasker said.

There are nine known AMD discharge locations affecting the area. Because of the high acidity and high metal content of its water, the stream is being diverted around the reservoir.

Once the university’s project is completed in about three years, the 3.7-mile stream can flow naturally again, Tasker said. He’s been told that, when that happens, Altoona should be drought-resistant.

The foundation that gave the grant was created by employees of the engineering company Woodard and Curran Inc. in the wake of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina with the goal of “addressing complex environmental problems.”

Funding will be dispersed over three years, 2021 to 2024, and recipients are chosen for their innovative projects that protect the water and environment.

‘Focuses on getting youth involved’

“The foundation is proud to support this important project by the Center for Watershed Research and Service at St. Francis University,” a release from Woodard and Curran said.

James Eckenrode, St. Francis lab manager, instructor and co-director of the watershed research center, noted that the grant “not only works toward identifying possible reclamation activities in the future, which is the premise for most if not all reclamation plans, but focuses on getting youth involved in a local-to-them problem.”

The first step in the center’s project will be determining the seasonal flow of the stream, as well as the chemical changes during that cycle. Flow measurements and the amount of pollution released into a waterway can change based on a number of factors, including rainfall, Eckenrode said.

During the initial phase, there will be a lot of observation and collecting of quantitative data, Tasker said.

Undergraduate students will play a large role in this process, building low-cost sensors to monitor temperature, flow rates and other parameters in watersheds that are impacted by acid mine drainage.

“It’s the hands-on experience that makes a lasting memory with each of the students,” Eckenrode said. “AMD restoration work can teach an appreciation of the natural environment; can help students have a better understanding of resource recovery, specifically coal mining, and its place in our energy portfolio; can help them understand our role in the Industrial Revolution, as well as spark interest in STEM-related fields and problem solving.”

The first observation day was Oct. 12.

The group will “characterize” the water quality monthly for a year before entering the next portion of the study, which is community engagement – helping people understand acid mine drainage and how it affects the environment around them, Tasker said.

Faculty and students from the center plan to go to local high school classrooms within a 30- to 40-minute drive from the impacted area.

Students will be invited to attend field trips to the remediation site and a summer camp at the university that will focus on acid mine drainage cleanup.

Tasker said residents of Cambria and Blair counties can travel 10 to 15 minutes in any direction and be near a polluted area.

“We want to teach students about that and how to clean it up,” he added.

Once all the data are collected, the information will be written up as a report that will serve as a preliminary design for the remediation work, which will start in the third year. That will include re-vegetation and installation of a limestone channel, among other steps.

‘Future generations’

This will add recreational value to the area as well. Tasker said the estimated value of Kittanning Run to the local economy would be around $150,000 per year, once it’s restored.

The educator is excited about this project because St. Francis is invested in watershed cleanup, but rarely has the funding or resources to do so.

When Tasker found out the center’s grant application had made it to the finals, he was shocked, and when the grant was awarded, he was “honored Woodard and Curran saw value in what we were doing.” He described the news as humbling.

His colleague is just as thrilled.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue work in watershed restoration, specifically in the Kittanning Run watershed, which is one of four watersheds impaired by AMD in Blair County, as well as support the Altoona Water Authority in their efforts to restore their property while potentially generating an additional source of clean water for their 70,000-plus customers,” Eckenrode said.

Prior to joining the university, Eckenrode was a watershed specialist for the Blair County Conservation District for nearly 20 years – a majority of that time spent in AMD restoration.

“The loss of clean streams due to the impacts of AMD affects every Pennsylvanian,” he said. “We owe it to future generations to make every effort to restore our natural streams and waterways. Clean water is one of our most valuable resources.”

Any teachers who might be interested in participating in the education portion of the project can contact the university watershed center by visiting www.francis.edu/center-for-watershed-research-and-service.

“We really want more people to know about this and to get involved,” Tasker said.