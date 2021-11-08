CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relatives of MH17 victims call for clarity on Russia’s role in crash

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Relatives of the 298 people who died when a Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 on Monday asked judges presiding over the Dutch murder trial looking at the crash to provide clarity over the alleged role of Russia in the incident....

