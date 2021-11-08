CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia fines Google again over banned content

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOISa_0cpyBeCl00
A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday fined Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL.O) Google 2 million roubles ($28,085) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.

Russia has threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Google confirmed Monday's fine, but gave no additional comment. Last month Google and a Russian lawmaker said the company had paid more than 32 million roubles in previous fines.

Russia also fined messaging app Telegram 4 million roubles. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two other administrative cases against Google were postponed until Nov. 29, the court said, in order for a Google representative to have more time to study the case materials.

($1 = 71.2111 roubles)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
techacrobat.com

Google confronts another antitrust allegation again

Google is again facing another legal complaint by a group of US states led by Texas. They are claiming that Google is utilizing coercive strategies and violating antitrust policies in its adopting measures to increase its already-dominant advertising business. The amended charges are the most recent in an assault of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Russian
Reuters

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European...
POLITICS
AFP

Ifeoma Ozoma: US tech whistleblower helping others speak out

Being a whistleblower comes down to careful preparation but also an eye trained for dirty tricks, said Ifeoma Ozoma, an ex-employee of several Silicon Valley giants turned revealer of tech world wrongdoing. Whistleblower leaks and damning media reports have tarnished Big Tech's image, but they have had limited tangible consequences for Silicon Valley.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google commits $740 mln to Australia months after threatening pull-out

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Google will spend A$1 billion ($736 million) in Australia over five years, the tech giant said on Tuesday, just months after it threatened to pull its services from the country in response to tougher government regulation. The main operating unit of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) said...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
Reuters

China Telecom U.S. unit asks court to block U.S. FCC action

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd's (0728.HK) U.S. subsidiary asked a U.S. appeals court on Monday to block the decision of the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the telecommunication company's authorization to operate in the United States. China Telecom Americas was ordered on Oct. 26 by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Apple Insider

Google Loses EU Court Fight Over $2.8 Billion Antitrust Fine

The European Union's General Court has chiefly upheld a $2.8 billion antitrust decision against Google, concerning its steering of users to the company's own comparison shopping ads. In 2017, the European Commission ruled Google must pay a $2.8 billion fine for what was described as an abuse of its market...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Google loses appeal of huge EU fine over shopping searches

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google’s appeal of a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine from regulators who found the tech giant abused its massive online reach by giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage in search results. The European Commission, the 27-nation...
BUSINESS
Searchengineland.com

Google goes 1-1 in Europe: EU upholds $2.8B fine; UK dismisses lawsuit over alleged iPhone tracking

The European Union’s General Court has rejected an appeal by Google and upheld a $2.8 billion fine against the company, originally levied in 2017 for favoring its own content in shopping search results. Separately, the UK Supreme Court ruled in Google’s favor in a 2017 class action-style lawsuit in which the company was accused of illegally collecting data on iPhone users.
CELL PHONES
gamingideology.com

Google loses appeal against € 2.4 billion fine

Google lost an appeal Wednesday against a € 2.4 billion ($ 2.8 billion) fine imposed by the European Union for abusing its domain in search engines, scoring a big blockade win in its dispute. antitrust with the tech giant. The ruling of the Luxembourg Court confirmed the historic decision of...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Google fined $2.8 billion after losing an appeal that it used its price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals

In just two years, Google has been fined at least four times for various offenses ranging from copyright violations to placing tracking cookies on users’ computers in France without their permission. Now, the tech giant has been fined again by the European Commission. Today, Alphabet’s Google was fined 2.42-billion-euro ($2.8-billion)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Russia Slaps Google With New Fine For Violating Internet Law

A Russian court has ordered Google to pay 2 million rubles ($28,085) for violating the country's rules on banned content. In recent months, Russian courts have ordered Google to pay fines totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars for failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube. Courts...
INTERNET
Fortune

Google girds for battle against its employees over military contracts—again

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I'm Jacob Carpenter and I'll be shepherding Data Sheet for the time being. After 10-plus years in newsrooms across the country, most recently at the Houston Chronicle, I'm looking forward to filling your inbox five days a week. Feel free to email me at jacob.carpenter@consultant.fortune.com with any suggestions, tips, or Michigan State trash talk. Now, let's get into it.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy