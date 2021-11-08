It’s High Time to Be a Pelaverga Fan

As the vocabulary of wine evolves, can it escape the gendered frameworks that forged it?. In traditional wine writing, education and marketing, gendered language has been used to describe everything from texture to geographical region to level of skin contact. Structured wines are masculine. Velvety wines, feminine. Rich, tannic Napa reds are for him, while satiny, pink Provençal rosé is for her. In Robert Parker’s 2002 Wine Buyer’s Guide, the terms are deployed no fewer than 75 times each, with “masculine” appearing most often in association with the words “powerful” and “muscular,” and “feminine” coinciding with “supple” or “sexy.” Today, it’s commonplace to hear the descriptor “slutty” wielded to describe a particularly aromatic sauvignon blanc, or “mom wine” used in correlation with a particularly suburban marketing sector.
