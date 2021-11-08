It’s High Time to Be a Pelaverga Fan

Once the sole domain of the New York Sour, the float has landed on everything from clarified milk punch to frozen Piña Coladas. The Whiskey Sour with a red wine float predates Prohibition. Its lengthy career has been marked by the many names that have preceded “Sour” in its title over the years: Continental, Brunswick, Waldorf, Southern Whiskey and New York. That last one stuck. Unlike the Sidecar’s sugar rim, the float of dry red wine on the New York Sour is integral to its identity; omitting the float leaves you with nothing more than a humdrum Whiskey Sour. Though the last two decades haven’t seen the classic skyrocket to superstardom the way its pre-Prohibition brethren have, the bar world certainly has its champions. And the New York Sour has something else going for it: It’s a looker.

