Arizona State

Fastest-growing counties in Arizona

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Apache County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -4,291
--- #3,063 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.1%
--- #14 among counties in Arizona, #2,480 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 66,021
--- #10 largest county in Arizona, #810 largest county nationwide

United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#14. La Paz County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,992
--- #3,044 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -19.4%
--- #15 among counties in Arizona, #3,101 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 16,557
--- #14 largest county in Arizona, #1,999 largest county nationwide

Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#13. Cochise County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,821
--- #3,034 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.0%
--- #13 among counties in Arizona, #2,010 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 125,447
--- #8 largest county in Arizona, #509 largest county nationwide

Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Navajo County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -343
--- #1,983 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.3%
--- #12 among counties in Arizona, #1,614 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 106,717
--- #9 largest county in Arizona, #575 largest county nationwide

Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gila County

- 2010 to 2020 population change:
--- #1,562 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 0.0%
--- #11 among counties in Arizona, #1,562 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 53,272
--- #11 largest county in Arizona, #948 largest county nationwide

Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Greenlee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,245
--- #1,023 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.0%
--- #3 among counties in Arizona, #313 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 9,563
--- #15 largest county in Arizona, #2,448 largest county nationwide

Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Santa Cruz County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,618
--- #955 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.5%
--- #10 among counties in Arizona, #1,090 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 47,669
--- #12 largest county in Arizona, #1,025 largest county nationwide

Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Graham County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,503
--- #823 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%
--- #9 among counties in Arizona, #769 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 38,533
--- #13 largest county in Arizona, #1,211 largest county nationwide

HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Coconino County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,277
--- #416 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.1%
--- #5 among counties in Arizona, #554 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 145,101
--- #7 largest county in Arizona, #456 largest county nationwide

Ken Lund // Flickr

#6. Yuma County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,355
--- #413 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.0%
--- #8 among counties in Arizona, #761 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 203,881
--- #6 largest county in Arizona, #335 largest county nationwide

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#5. Mohave County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,090
--- #393 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.1%
--- #7 among counties in Arizona, #757 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 213,267
--- #5 largest county in Arizona, #321 largest county nationwide

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#4. Yavapai County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 26,949
--- #267 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.9%
--- #4 among counties in Arizona, #398 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 236,209
--- #4 largest county in Arizona, #290 largest county nationwide

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#3. Pima County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 78,971
--- #95 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%
--- #6 among counties in Arizona, #679 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,043,433
--- #2 largest county in Arizona, #45 largest county nationwide

zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pinal County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 95,967
--- #66 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +29.1%
--- #1 among counties in Arizona, #78 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 425,264
--- #3 largest county in Arizona, #167 largest county nationwide

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Maricopa County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 669,158
--- #2 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.8%
--- #2 among counties in Arizona, #235 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,420,568
--- #1 largest county in Arizona, #4 largest county nationwide

