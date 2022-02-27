ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Fastest-growing boroughs in Alaska

By Stacker
 2 days ago
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing boroughs in Alaska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Boroughs are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home borough made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068idb_0cpy6MMh00
Henry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Valdez-Cordova Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,798
--- #2,952 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -29.1%
--- #29 among counties in Alaska, #3,137 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 6,808
--- #15 largest county in Alaska, #2,672 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNROu_0cpy6MMh00
Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Aleutians West Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,027
--- #2,518 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -16.4%
--- #27 among counties in Alaska, #3,059 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,232
--- #12 largest county in Alaska, #2,806 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8hbu_0cpy6MMh00
Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Petersburg Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -443
--- #2,113 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.5%
--- #26 among counties in Alaska, #2,927 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 3,398
--- #9 largest county in Alaska, #2,929 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj6g4_0cpy6MMh00
Hjames2 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -292
--- #1,928 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.2%
--- #22 among counties in Alaska, #2,329 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,343
--- #13 largest county in Alaska, #2,792 largest county nationwide

Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Aleutians East Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -283
--- #1,915 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.6%
--- #23 among counties in Alaska, #2,662 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 3,420
--- #10 largest county in Alaska, #2,928 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mHzr_0cpy6MMh00
Canva

#23. Kodiak Island Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -248
--- #1,878 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%
--- #20 among counties in Alaska, #1,847 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 13,101
--- #22 largest county in Alaska, #2,208 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muQAZ_0cpy6MMh00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#21. Bristol Bay Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -205
--- #1,825 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -19.5%
--- #28 among counties in Alaska, #3,102 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 844
--- #2 largest county in Alaska, #3,112 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3qMR_0cpy6MMh00
Paxson Woelber // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -150
--- #1,752 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.2%
--- #25 among counties in Alaska, #2,787 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,476
--- #4 largest county in Alaska, #3,077 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0WCO_0cpy6MMh00
Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -127
--- #1,719 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.8%
--- #19 among counties in Alaska, #1,837 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 6,808
--- #15 largest county in Alaska, #2,672 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YngGn_0cpy6MMh00
Canva

#17. Dillingham Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 40
--- #1,512 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%
--- #18 among counties in Alaska, #1,450 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,857
--- #11 largest county in Alaska, #2,833 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smD2b_0cpy6MMh00
Canva

#15. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 246
--- #1,367 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.5%
--- #11 among counties in Alaska, #982 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,753
--- #14 largest county in Alaska, #2,755 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDko2_0cpy6MMh00
Canva

#14. Northwest Arctic Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 316
--- #1,323 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%
--- #12 among counties in Alaska, #1,008 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,793
--- #17 largest county in Alaska, #2,591 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Akdla_0cpy6MMh00
NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 336
--- #1,314 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.6%
--- #5 among counties in Alaska, #264 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 2,365
--- #8 largest county in Alaska, #3,011 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRYcj_0cpy6MMh00
Canva

#12. Haines Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 422
--- #1,270 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +25.5%
--- #3 among counties in Alaska, #109 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 2,080
--- #6 largest county in Alaska, #3,035 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SO6H_0cpy6MMh00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#11. Denali Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 475
--- #1,247 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +41.5%
--- #1 among counties in Alaska, #31 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,619
--- #5 largest county in Alaska, #3,072 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWtHO_0cpy6MMh00
Canva

#10. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 552
--- #1,209 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.1%
--- #14 among counties in Alaska, #1,018 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 13,948
--- #23 largest county in Alaska, #2,158 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmsSt_0cpy6MMh00
Canva

#9. Nome Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 731
--- #1,150 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%
--- #10 among counties in Alaska, #703 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 10,046
--- #20 largest county in Alaska, #2,403 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRVgz_0cpy6MMh00
Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kusilvak Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 970
--- #1,091 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%
--- #6 among counties in Alaska, #387 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 8,368
--- #18 largest county in Alaska, #2,548 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0cpy6MMh00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#7. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,216
--- #1,031 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%
--- #17 among counties in Alaska, #1,395 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 95,655
--- #27 largest county in Alaska, #630 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woHTc_0cpy6MMh00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#5. Bethel Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,828
--- #931 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%
--- #7 among counties in Alaska, #505 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 18,666
--- #24 largest county in Alaska, #1,886 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQXPR_0cpy6MMh00
Bob Johnston // Wikimedia Commons

#4. North Slope Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,179
--- #872 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.6%
--- #4 among counties in Alaska, #120 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 11,031
--- #21 largest county in Alaska, #2,339 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0Ifz_0cpy6MMh00
Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#3. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,882
--- #635 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.1%
--- #8 among counties in Alaska, #610 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 58,799
--- #26 largest county in Alaska, #887 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co0IB_0cpy6MMh00
Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 22,934
--- #305 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.3%
--- #2 among counties in Alaska, #92 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 107,081
--- #28 largest county in Alaska, #572 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1lwy_0cpy6MMh00
Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#2. Anchorage Municipality

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,980
--- #551 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%
--- #16 among counties in Alaska, #1,226 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 291,247
--- #29 largest county in Alaska, #243 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8onV_0cpy6MMh00
Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#6. Juneau City and Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,280
--- #1,018 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.1%
--- #13 among counties in Alaska, #1,015 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 32,255
--- #25 largest county in Alaska, #1,376 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X2dm_0cpy6MMh00
Pixabay

#26. Sitka City and Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -436
--- #2,107 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.9%
--- #21 among counties in Alaska, #2,287 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 8,458
--- #19 largest county in Alaska, #2,537 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wWew_0cpy6MMh00
Christopher Michel // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Skagway Municipality

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 100
--- #1,465 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.8%
--- #9 among counties in Alaska, #632 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,240
--- #3 largest county in Alaska, #3,097 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYhct_0cpy6MMh00
ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wrangell City and Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -211
--- #1,833 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.0%
--- #24 among counties in Alaska, #2,775 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 2,127
--- #7 largest county in Alaska, #3,032 largest county nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#18. Yakutat City and Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 24
--- #1,534 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%
--- #15 among counties in Alaska, #1,060 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 662
--- #1 largest county in Alaska, #3,129 largest county nationwide

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

