Fastest-growing boroughs in Alaska

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing boroughs in Alaska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Boroughs are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home borough made the list.

#29. Valdez-Cordova Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,798

--- #2,952 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -29.1%

--- #29 among counties in Alaska, #3,137 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 6,808

--- #15 largest county in Alaska, #2,672 largest county nationwide

#28. Aleutians West Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,027

--- #2,518 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -16.4%

--- #27 among counties in Alaska, #3,059 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,232

--- #12 largest county in Alaska, #2,806 largest county nationwide

#27. Petersburg Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -443

--- #2,113 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.5%

--- #26 among counties in Alaska, #2,927 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 3,398

--- #9 largest county in Alaska, #2,929 largest county nationwide

#25. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -292

--- #1,928 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.2%

--- #22 among counties in Alaska, #2,329 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,343

--- #13 largest county in Alaska, #2,792 largest county nationwide

#24. Aleutians East Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -283

--- #1,915 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.6%

--- #23 among counties in Alaska, #2,662 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 3,420

--- #10 largest county in Alaska, #2,928 largest county nationwide

#23. Kodiak Island Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -248

--- #1,878 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

--- #20 among counties in Alaska, #1,847 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 13,101

--- #22 largest county in Alaska, #2,208 largest county nationwide

#21. Bristol Bay Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -205

--- #1,825 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -19.5%

--- #28 among counties in Alaska, #3,102 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 844

--- #2 largest county in Alaska, #3,112 largest county nationwide

#20. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -150

--- #1,752 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.2%

--- #25 among counties in Alaska, #2,787 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,476

--- #4 largest county in Alaska, #3,077 largest county nationwide

#19. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -127

--- #1,719 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.8%

--- #19 among counties in Alaska, #1,837 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 6,808

--- #15 largest county in Alaska, #2,672 largest county nationwide

#17. Dillingham Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 40

--- #1,512 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

--- #18 among counties in Alaska, #1,450 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,857

--- #11 largest county in Alaska, #2,833 largest county nationwide

#15. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 246

--- #1,367 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.5%

--- #11 among counties in Alaska, #982 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,753

--- #14 largest county in Alaska, #2,755 largest county nationwide

#14. Northwest Arctic Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 316

--- #1,323 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

--- #12 among counties in Alaska, #1,008 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,793

--- #17 largest county in Alaska, #2,591 largest county nationwide

#13. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 336

--- #1,314 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.6%

--- #5 among counties in Alaska, #264 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,365

--- #8 largest county in Alaska, #3,011 largest county nationwide

#12. Haines Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 422

--- #1,270 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +25.5%

--- #3 among counties in Alaska, #109 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,080

--- #6 largest county in Alaska, #3,035 largest county nationwide

#11. Denali Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 475

--- #1,247 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +41.5%

--- #1 among counties in Alaska, #31 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,619

--- #5 largest county in Alaska, #3,072 largest county nationwide

#10. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 552

--- #1,209 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.1%

--- #14 among counties in Alaska, #1,018 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 13,948

--- #23 largest county in Alaska, #2,158 largest county nationwide

#9. Nome Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 731

--- #1,150 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%

--- #10 among counties in Alaska, #703 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 10,046

--- #20 largest county in Alaska, #2,403 largest county nationwide

#8. Kusilvak Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 970

--- #1,091 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%

--- #6 among counties in Alaska, #387 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,368

--- #18 largest county in Alaska, #2,548 largest county nationwide

#7. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,216

--- #1,031 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

--- #17 among counties in Alaska, #1,395 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 95,655

--- #27 largest county in Alaska, #630 largest county nationwide

#5. Bethel Census Area

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,828

--- #931 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%

--- #7 among counties in Alaska, #505 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 18,666

--- #24 largest county in Alaska, #1,886 largest county nationwide

#4. North Slope Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,179

--- #872 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.6%

--- #4 among counties in Alaska, #120 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 11,031

--- #21 largest county in Alaska, #2,339 largest county nationwide

#3. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,882

--- #635 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.1%

--- #8 among counties in Alaska, #610 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 58,799

--- #26 largest county in Alaska, #887 largest county nationwide

#1. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 22,934

--- #305 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.3%

--- #2 among counties in Alaska, #92 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 107,081

--- #28 largest county in Alaska, #572 largest county nationwide

#2. Anchorage Municipality

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,980

--- #551 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%

--- #16 among counties in Alaska, #1,226 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 291,247

--- #29 largest county in Alaska, #243 largest county nationwide

#6. Juneau City and Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,280

--- #1,018 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.1%

--- #13 among counties in Alaska, #1,015 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 32,255

--- #25 largest county in Alaska, #1,376 largest county nationwide

#26. Sitka City and Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -436

--- #2,107 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.9%

--- #21 among counties in Alaska, #2,287 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,458

--- #19 largest county in Alaska, #2,537 largest county nationwide

#16. Skagway Municipality

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 100

--- #1,465 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.8%

--- #9 among counties in Alaska, #632 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,240

--- #3 largest county in Alaska, #3,097 largest county nationwide

#22. Wrangell City and Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -211

--- #1,833 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.0%

--- #24 among counties in Alaska, #2,775 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,127

--- #7 largest county in Alaska, #3,032 largest county nationwide

#18. Yakutat City and Borough

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 24

--- #1,534 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%

--- #15 among counties in Alaska, #1,060 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 662

--- #1 largest county in Alaska, #3,129 largest county nationwide