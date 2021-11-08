CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Officer Survives After Suspect Shoots Him In Lake Highlands

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer is recovering after a suspect shot him in the hand the morning of Nov. 8.

The suspect Roberto J. Morfin, 25 was arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault public servant.

The injured officer remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbV71_0cpy6LTy00

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia speaks to reporters after an officer was shot while responding to a burglary. (courtesy: DPD Facebook)

“He sustained a serious injury to his hand, but he’s in stable condition. I spoke to him earlier, and he’s in good spirits,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “He may need surgery as there was some bone that was hit. He’s just a very brave individual… he did an unbelievable job and we’re proud of him.”

It happened at the Residents of North Highlands apartments in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. The officer was shot at four times after responding to a burglary in progress. He had confronted the suspect who was “banging and kicking on the door,” according to Chief Garcia.

Only one of the four bullets struck the officer. The suspect then took off. Mesquite police joined the search and eventually caught the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCpHz_0cpy6LTy00

Roberto J. Morfin mugshot (Dallas PD)

Comments / 3

 

