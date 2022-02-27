ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fastest-growing counties in New Hampshire

Graham Nadig // Flickr

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coos County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,177
--- #2,873 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.5%
--- #10 among counties in New Hampshire, #2,539 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 31,268
--- #1 largest county in New Hampshire, #1,389 largest county nationwide

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cheshire County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -987
--- #2,494 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.3%
--- #8 among counties in New Hampshire, #1,754 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 76,458
--- #5 largest county in New Hampshire, #732 largest county nationwide

TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sullivan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -580
--- #2,231 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.3%
--- #9 among counties in New Hampshire, #1,759 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 43,063
--- #2 largest county in New Hampshire, #1,115 largest county nationwide

NEKVT // Shutterstock

#7. Carroll County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,335
--- #850 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.9%
--- #5 among counties in New Hampshire, #946 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 50,107
--- #3 largest county in New Hampshire, #989 largest county nationwide

Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#6. Grafton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,762
--- #796 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%
--- #7 among counties in New Hampshire, #1,137 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 91,118
--- #6 largest county in New Hampshire, #656 largest county nationwide

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Belknap County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,563
--- #720 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.9%
--- #3 among counties in New Hampshire, #849 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 63,705
--- #4 largest county in New Hampshire, #842 largest county nationwide

Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Merrimack County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,023
--- #550 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%
--- #6 among counties in New Hampshire, #959 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 153,808
--- #8 largest county in New Hampshire, #443 largest county nationwide

MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Strafford County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,731
--- #504 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.1%
--- #1 among counties in New Hampshire, #754 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 130,889
--- #7 largest county in New Hampshire, #493 largest county nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#2. Rockingham County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 19,538
--- #336 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.6%
--- #2 among counties in New Hampshire, #794 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 314,176
--- #9 largest county in New Hampshire, #226 largest county nationwide

Graham Nadig // Flickr

#1. Hillsborough County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,382
--- #303 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.9%
--- #4 among counties in New Hampshire, #857 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 422,937
--- #10 largest county in New Hampshire, #168 largest county nationwide

