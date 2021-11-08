CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Metal Gear Solid titles temporarily pulled from digital stores

gamesindustry.biz
 7 days ago

Konami has pulled two games in the Metal Gear Solid franchise from digital storefronts for the time being, starting today. As per a post on the company's portal website for the games, the company said that...

www.gamesindustry.biz

The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will be hugely popular this year,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Konami pulls some Metallic Gear Stable video games from digital shops

Konami is removing a few titles from digital storefronts and platforms in the interim as a result of licensing points. Except you could find a bodily copies of them, Metallic Gear Stable 2: Sons of Liberty and Metallic Gear Stable 3: Snake Eater are not available for purchase. The writer mentioned it is “engaged on renewing the licenses for choose historic archive footage used in-game.” Together with the person video games, Konami is pulling bundles that embrace both sport.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Cryptic Tweet from Hideo Kojima Might Refer to Metal Gear Solid Toy

Hideo Kojima, once the much-praised direct of Konami’s Metal Gear Solid series, put up a cryptic tweet today that translated to “Things related to Metal are surging”, which got the hopes up of Metal Gear fans around the world. Unfortunately, a subsequent tweet appears to be hinting at some kind of Metal Gear Solid toy.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Konami de-lists Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 over licensing issues

Konami has announced that it will be removing Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from various digital storefronts, including GOG.com and Nvidia Shield. The removal is apparently "temporary" and relates to the use of licensed footage within cutscenes. "We are currently working on renewing the licenses for...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Two iconic Metal Gear Solid games are disappearing

A pair of iconic Metal Gear Solid games are about to vanish from digital storefronts. Konami has announced that it will be delisting Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater from various digital stores beginning today, with several different versions disappearing. The good news is that these removals should only be temporary, as Konami plans to bring them back in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Call of Duty is No.1 but physical sales continue to slow | UK Boxed Charts

Call of Duty: Vanguard is No.1 in the UK boxed charts, comfortably ending FIFA 22's lengthy spell at the top. Activision's shooter primarily sold on PlayStation platforms, with PS5 accounting for 41% of sales, PS4 29%, Xbox One 19% and Xbox Series X and S 11%. Call of Duty, like...
FIFA
pushsquare.com

GTA Trilogy Pulled from PS Store After Early Unlock Debacle

The GTA Trilogy was supposed to unlock at 10AM ET worldwide, making it a simultaneous launch around the globe. As you can probably tell from our homepage, that didn’t go well: the game released in countries like New Zealand at midnight, meaning fans have been digging in for nearing 24 hours now.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamesindustry.biz

Far Cry dev Dan Hay leaving Ubisoft

Another high-profile developer is leaving Ubisoft, as VGC today reported that executive producer and creative director Dan Hay's last day at Ubisoft Montreal is tomorrow. Hay began his tenure at Ubisoft Montreal over a decade ago as a producer on Far Cry 3. He then became executive producer on that game's spin-off Blood Dragon, and held that same role on Far Cry 4 and 5, as well as the Primal and New Dawn spin-offs.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA Trilogy' Has Been Pulled From The PlayStation Store

The Definitive Editions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City were removed from the PlayStation Store after players were able to unlock the game ahead of its official release. Oops. Well, it is technically an error, but the fact that the...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Exclusive: ‘Undetected’ is a love letter to ‘Metal Gear Solid’

It takes just a second of watching Undetected’s trailer to see the Metal Gear Solid influence. The action fades into that unmistakable top-down camera showing an agent in an industrial corridor, and – in seconds – you hear that tap, tap, tapping of feet on the metal floors. Watch the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Switch OLED TotalTech Restock Today – November 15

Best Buy will be having an online PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock today exclusively for TotalTech members!. New consoles are extremely hard to purchase right now. All of the restocks for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED sell out almost immediately. Although, it’s is no surprise if you...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

New stealth game Undetected is a Mexican Metal Gear Solid

Stealth games: they don't make 'em like they used to. That's a trend developer Antonio Freyre hopes to buck with the newly-announced Undetected, a sneaky throwback inspired by seminal 1998 sneak-'em-up Metal Gear Solid. Labelled a "stealth action revival", Undetected isn't shy about its influences. Revolutionary agent Tenoch Kaan is...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘GTA: The Trilogy’ for PC pulled from Rockstar’s store as downtime continues

Rockstar has currently stopped selling GTA: The Trilogy on PC, after downtime with the Rockstar launcher has locked players out of the game for over 12 hours. As spotted by VGC, GTA: The Trilogy looks to have been pulled from Rockstar’s online store page. This is likely due to the Rockstar Games Launcher being down for maintenance since last night (November 11), preventing players who have bought GTA: The Trilogy from actually playing it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

20 Years Later, Metal Gear Solid 2 Is Still A Masterclass In Misdirection

Picture the scene: It's the dawn of a new century, E3 2000 is in full swing, and the one game stealing all of the attention at that event is Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. A direct sequel to the landmark game that debuted on the PS1 in 1998, game director Hideo Kojima and publisher Konami's follow-up was announced with a trailer that had everyone talking.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Metal Gear Solid 2 Anniversary Celebrated by Hideo Kojima

Today is the 20th anniversary of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. The beloved sequel was originally released on the PlayStation 2 on this date in 2001, and since that time, has gone on to become one of the most iconic and landmark titles of its generation. To celebrate the occasion, Metal Gear Solid 2 director Hideo Kojima today took to social media to recall his work on the project and share some new nuggets of information with fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Remembering Metal Gear Solid 2 as it turns 20 years old

Metal Gear Solid 2 is now 20 years old. The Hideo Kojima-helmed stealth sequel launched in North America on 13th November 2001 on PlayStation 2, before coming out soon after in Japan, then in Europe in March 2002. Metal Gear Solid 2 was the much-hyped follow-up to PSone masterpiece Metal...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
FIFA

