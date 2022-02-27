ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fastest-growing counties in Colorado

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0cpy3SEm00
f11photo // Shutterstock

Fastest-growing counties in Colorado

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWIv3_0cpy3SEm00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jackson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -85
--- #1,663 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.8%
--- #55 among counties in Colorado, #2,427 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,379
--- #61 largest county in Colorado, #3,087 largest county nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. San Juan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -47
--- #1,622 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.3%
--- #56 among counties in Colorado, #2,502 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 705
--- #64 largest county in Colorado, #3,126 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PG99_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Costilla County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -37
--- #1,608 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.0%
--- #49 among counties in Colorado, #1,730 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 3,499
--- #56 largest county in Colorado, #2,923 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4yzW_0cpy3SEm00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sedgwick County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -8
--- #1,573 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.3%
--- #47 among counties in Colorado, #1,617 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 2,404
--- #57 largest county in Colorado, #3,009 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t07mU_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Crowley County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 25
--- #1,532 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%
--- #46 among counties in Colorado, #1,503 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,922
--- #47 largest county in Colorado, #2,741 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qN3vb_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Rio Blanco County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 35
--- #1,521 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.5%
--- #45 among counties in Colorado, #1,488 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 6,529
--- #45 largest county in Colorado, #2,696 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgWJ0_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Washington County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 44
--- #1,509 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%
--- #44 among counties in Colorado, #1,437 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,817
--- #52 largest county in Colorado, #2,836 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jugHc_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Yuma County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 92
--- #1,470 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%
--- #43 among counties in Colorado, #1,434 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 9,988
--- #38 largest county in Colorado, #2,413 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWrOa_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Phillips County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 136
--- #1,439 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%
--- #40 among counties in Colorado, #1,146 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,530
--- #54 largest county in Colorado, #2,855 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Saq8d_0cpy3SEm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lincoln County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 199
--- #1,398 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%
--- #37 among counties in Colorado, #1,075 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,675
--- #49 largest county in Colorado, #2,764 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbHtj_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Saguache County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 207
--- #1,394 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.4%
--- #39 among counties in Colorado, #1,104 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 6,368
--- #46 largest county in Colorado, #2,710 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5Ba4_0cpy3SEm00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dolores County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 299
--- #1,331 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.8%
--- #11 among counties in Colorado, #325 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 2,326
--- #58 largest county in Colorado, #3,015 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaJ41_0cpy3SEm00
Canva

#38. Hinsdale County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 299
--- #1,331 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +61.1%
--- #1 among counties in Colorado, #5 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 788
--- #63 largest county in Colorado, #3,116 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8TSi_0cpy3SEm00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clear Creek County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 309
--- #1,325 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.4%
--- #38 among counties in Colorado, #1,100 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 9,397
--- #39 largest county in Colorado, #2,462 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0Pe_0cpy3SEm00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lake County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 397
--- #1,280 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.6%
--- #34 among counties in Colorado, #875 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,436
--- #42 largest county in Colorado, #2,626 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1540De_0cpy3SEm00
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ouray County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 555
--- #1,208 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.9%
--- #16 among counties in Colorado, #400 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,874
--- #51 largest county in Colorado, #2,832 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeL65_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Montezuma County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 570
--- #1,201 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%
--- #41 among counties in Colorado, #1,255 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 25,849
--- #22 largest county in Colorado, #1,565 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4jKV_0cpy3SEm00
Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Delta County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 663
--- #1,169 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%
--- #42 among counties in Colorado, #1,273 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 31,196
--- #18 largest county in Colorado, #1,392 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghWRQ_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gilpin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 682
--- #1,162 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.3%
--- #15 among counties in Colorado, #376 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,808
--- #48 largest county in Colorado, #2,751 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFPO_0cpy3SEm00
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. San Miguel County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 773
--- #1,137 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.6%
--- #21 among counties in Colorado, #525 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 8,072
--- #40 largest county in Colorado, #2,572 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zebr_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Custer County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 805
--- #1,126 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.6%
--- #9 among counties in Colorado, #172 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,704
--- #53 largest county in Colorado, #2,840 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgUSI_0cpy3SEm00
Canva

#29. Pitkin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 969
--- #1,092 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.9%
--- #33 among counties in Colorado, #850 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 17,358
--- #29 largest county in Colorado, #1,946 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzpi8_0cpy3SEm00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Alamosa County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,083
--- #1,065 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.1%
--- #30 among counties in Colorado, #755 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 16,376
--- #31 largest county in Colorado, #2,011 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykxTY_0cpy3SEm00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Park County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,104
--- #1,057 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.8%
--- #31 among counties in Colorado, #785 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 17,390
--- #28 largest county in Colorado, #1,945 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H14Ld_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grand County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,191
--- #1,036 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%
--- #28 among counties in Colorado, #678 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 15,717
--- #32 largest county in Colorado, #2,045 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHvhK_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Morgan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,200
--- #1,033 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%
--- #35 among counties in Colorado, #997 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 29,111
--- #20 largest county in Colorado, #1,451 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV8eY_0cpy3SEm00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Archuleta County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,223
--- #1,027 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.1%
--- #23 among counties in Colorado, #553 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 13,359
--- #34 largest county in Colorado, #2,192 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFOg5_0cpy3SEm00
The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Gunnison County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,782
--- #936 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%
--- #18 among counties in Colorado, #452 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 16,918
--- #30 largest county in Colorado, #1,974 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDXdf_0cpy3SEm00
David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Teller County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,889
--- #924 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%
--- #27 among counties in Colorado, #671 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 24,710
--- #24 largest county in Colorado, #1,617 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okueb_0cpy3SEm00
Canva

#21. Routt County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,905
--- #916 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%
--- #26 among counties in Colorado, #668 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 24,829
--- #23 largest county in Colorado, #1,608 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K9ch_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Chaffee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,936
--- #913 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.0%
--- #19 among counties in Colorado, #496 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 19,476
--- #26 largest county in Colorado, #1,851 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQXzD_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fremont County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,998
--- #901 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%
--- #36 among counties in Colorado, #1,003 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 48,939
--- #16 largest county in Colorado, #1,007 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCRmv_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Montrose County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,413
--- #836 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.0%
--- #32 among counties in Colorado, #840 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 42,679
--- #17 largest county in Colorado, #1,129 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOAlN_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Elbert County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,350
--- #738 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.7%
--- #12 among counties in Colorado, #326 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 26,062
--- #21 largest county in Colorado, #1,555 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFPLN_0cpy3SEm00
Canva

#16. Summit County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,950
--- #694 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.6%
--- #13 among counties in Colorado, #331 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 31,055
--- #19 largest county in Colorado, #1,399 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBDin_0cpy3SEm00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Eagle County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,938
--- #629 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%
--- #24 among counties in Colorado, #577 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 55,731
--- #14 largest county in Colorado, #922 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgrDy_0cpy3SEm00
Canva

#14. La Plata County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,489
--- #604 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%
--- #20 among counties in Colorado, #498 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 55,638
--- #15 largest county in Colorado, #925 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIuck_0cpy3SEm00
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Garfield County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,924
--- #553 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.6%
--- #17 among counties in Colorado, #409 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 61,685
--- #13 largest county in Colorado, #860 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d21mh_0cpy3SEm00
John Wark // Wikicommons

#12. Pueblo County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,918
--- #435 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.6%
--- #29 among counties in Colorado, #722 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 168,162
--- #10 largest county in Colorado, #401 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYRqh_0cpy3SEm00
Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Mesa County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,419
--- #411 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.4%
--- #25 among counties in Colorado, #590 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 155,703
--- #11 largest county in Colorado, #435 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWoRY_0cpy3SEm00
Canva

#10. Broomfield County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 21,240
--- #320 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +40.2%
--- #2 among counties in Colorado, #36 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 74,112
--- #12 largest county in Colorado, #748 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKSnv_0cpy3SEm00
Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#9. Boulder County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 40,581
--- #185 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.0%
--- #14 among counties in Colorado, #345 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 330,758
--- #8 largest county in Colorado, #216 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXm5D_0cpy3SEm00
Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jefferson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 54,296
--- #142 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.3%
--- #22 among counties in Colorado, #541 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 582,910
--- #4 largest county in Colorado, #118 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0cpy3SEm00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#7. Larimer County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 67,904
--- #109 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.3%
--- #6 among counties in Colorado, #135 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 359,066
--- #6 largest county in Colorado, #202 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0cpy3SEm00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Douglas County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 84,538
--- #86 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +30.9%
--- #4 among counties in Colorado, #69 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 357,978
--- #7 largest county in Colorado, #203 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FekV4_0cpy3SEm00
Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Weld County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 86,121
--- #84 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +35.5%
--- #3 among counties in Colorado, #45 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 328,981
--- #9 largest county in Colorado, #218 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0cpy3SEm00
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Adams County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 94,242
--- #68 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.2%
--- #7 among counties in Colorado, #150 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 519,572
--- #5 largest county in Colorado, #139 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXSB4_0cpy3SEm00
Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Arapahoe County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 102,210
--- #62 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.5%
--- #10 among counties in Colorado, #223 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 655,070
--- #3 largest county in Colorado, #106 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0cpy3SEm00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#2. El Paso County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 130,407
--- #46 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.7%
--- #8 among counties in Colorado, #156 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 730,395
--- #1 largest county in Colorado, #90 largest county nationwide

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Denver County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 137,435
--- #42 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.8%
--- #5 among counties in Colorado, #130 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 715,522
--- #2 largest county in Colorado, #96 largest county nationwide

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

WASHINGTON/KYIV, March 2 (Reuters) - The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, almost a week into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions. Already shunned by the West over its invasion...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

Biden joins allies, bans Russian planes from US airspace

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday night in his State of the Union address that the U.S. is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. Biden also issued an ominous warning that...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Change#U S Census Bureau#Commuting#Crime#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Jerrye#6 3
CNN

Exxon is quitting its last Russian project

New York (CNN Business) — ExxonMobil pledged Tuesday to leave its last remaining oil-and-gas project in Russia, and it will not invest in new developments in the oil-rich country. By moving to discontinue its Sakhalin-1 project in Russia, Exxon joins a growing list of energy companies, including BP (BP)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

GOP leader won't condemn Greene, Gosar with cameras rolling

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday refused an on-camera chance to condemn a pair of far-right lawmakers for their weekend participation in a white nationalist conference in Florida, where Russian President Vladimir Putin was a celebrated figure. A day earlier, in the private halls of the Capitol, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy