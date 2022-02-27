f11photo // Shutterstock

Fastest-growing counties in Colorado

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#50. Jackson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -85

--- #1,663 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.8%

--- #55 among counties in Colorado, #2,427 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,379

--- #61 largest county in Colorado, #3,087 largest county nationwide

#49. San Juan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -47

--- #1,622 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.3%

--- #56 among counties in Colorado, #2,502 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 705

--- #64 largest county in Colorado, #3,126 largest county nationwide

#48. Costilla County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -37

--- #1,608 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.0%

--- #49 among counties in Colorado, #1,730 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 3,499

--- #56 largest county in Colorado, #2,923 largest county nationwide

#47. Sedgwick County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -8

--- #1,573 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.3%

--- #47 among counties in Colorado, #1,617 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,404

--- #57 largest county in Colorado, #3,009 largest county nationwide

#46. Crowley County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 25

--- #1,532 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

--- #46 among counties in Colorado, #1,503 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,922

--- #47 largest county in Colorado, #2,741 largest county nationwide

#45. Rio Blanco County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 35

--- #1,521 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.5%

--- #45 among counties in Colorado, #1,488 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 6,529

--- #45 largest county in Colorado, #2,696 largest county nationwide

#44. Washington County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 44

--- #1,509 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

--- #44 among counties in Colorado, #1,437 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,817

--- #52 largest county in Colorado, #2,836 largest county nationwide

#43. Yuma County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 92

--- #1,470 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

--- #43 among counties in Colorado, #1,434 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,988

--- #38 largest county in Colorado, #2,413 largest county nationwide

#42. Phillips County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 136

--- #1,439 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%

--- #40 among counties in Colorado, #1,146 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,530

--- #54 largest county in Colorado, #2,855 largest county nationwide

#41. Lincoln County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 199

--- #1,398 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

--- #37 among counties in Colorado, #1,075 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,675

--- #49 largest county in Colorado, #2,764 largest county nationwide

#40. Saguache County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 207

--- #1,394 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.4%

--- #39 among counties in Colorado, #1,104 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 6,368

--- #46 largest county in Colorado, #2,710 largest county nationwide

#38. Dolores County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 299

--- #1,331 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.8%

--- #11 among counties in Colorado, #325 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,326

--- #58 largest county in Colorado, #3,015 largest county nationwide

#38. Hinsdale County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 299

--- #1,331 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +61.1%

--- #1 among counties in Colorado, #5 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 788

--- #63 largest county in Colorado, #3,116 largest county nationwide

#37. Clear Creek County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 309

--- #1,325 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.4%

--- #38 among counties in Colorado, #1,100 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,397

--- #39 largest county in Colorado, #2,462 largest county nationwide

#36. Lake County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 397

--- #1,280 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.6%

--- #34 among counties in Colorado, #875 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,436

--- #42 largest county in Colorado, #2,626 largest county nationwide

#35. Ouray County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 555

--- #1,208 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.9%

--- #16 among counties in Colorado, #400 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,874

--- #51 largest county in Colorado, #2,832 largest county nationwide

#34. Montezuma County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 570

--- #1,201 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

--- #41 among counties in Colorado, #1,255 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 25,849

--- #22 largest county in Colorado, #1,565 largest county nationwide

#33. Delta County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 663

--- #1,169 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

--- #42 among counties in Colorado, #1,273 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 31,196

--- #18 largest county in Colorado, #1,392 largest county nationwide

#32. Gilpin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 682

--- #1,162 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.3%

--- #15 among counties in Colorado, #376 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,808

--- #48 largest county in Colorado, #2,751 largest county nationwide

#31. San Miguel County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 773

--- #1,137 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.6%

--- #21 among counties in Colorado, #525 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,072

--- #40 largest county in Colorado, #2,572 largest county nationwide

#30. Custer County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 805

--- #1,126 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.6%

--- #9 among counties in Colorado, #172 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,704

--- #53 largest county in Colorado, #2,840 largest county nationwide

#29. Pitkin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 969

--- #1,092 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.9%

--- #33 among counties in Colorado, #850 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 17,358

--- #29 largest county in Colorado, #1,946 largest county nationwide

#28. Alamosa County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,083

--- #1,065 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.1%

--- #30 among counties in Colorado, #755 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 16,376

--- #31 largest county in Colorado, #2,011 largest county nationwide

#27. Park County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,104

--- #1,057 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.8%

--- #31 among counties in Colorado, #785 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 17,390

--- #28 largest county in Colorado, #1,945 largest county nationwide

#26. Grand County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,191

--- #1,036 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

--- #28 among counties in Colorado, #678 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 15,717

--- #32 largest county in Colorado, #2,045 largest county nationwide

#25. Morgan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,200

--- #1,033 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

--- #35 among counties in Colorado, #997 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 29,111

--- #20 largest county in Colorado, #1,451 largest county nationwide

#24. Archuleta County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,223

--- #1,027 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.1%

--- #23 among counties in Colorado, #553 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 13,359

--- #34 largest county in Colorado, #2,192 largest county nationwide

#23. Gunnison County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,782

--- #936 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%

--- #18 among counties in Colorado, #452 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 16,918

--- #30 largest county in Colorado, #1,974 largest county nationwide

#22. Teller County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,889

--- #924 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%

--- #27 among counties in Colorado, #671 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 24,710

--- #24 largest county in Colorado, #1,617 largest county nationwide

#21. Routt County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,905

--- #916 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%

--- #26 among counties in Colorado, #668 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 24,829

--- #23 largest county in Colorado, #1,608 largest county nationwide

#20. Chaffee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,936

--- #913 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.0%

--- #19 among counties in Colorado, #496 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 19,476

--- #26 largest county in Colorado, #1,851 largest county nationwide

#19. Fremont County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,998

--- #901 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

--- #36 among counties in Colorado, #1,003 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 48,939

--- #16 largest county in Colorado, #1,007 largest county nationwide

#18. Montrose County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,413

--- #836 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.0%

--- #32 among counties in Colorado, #840 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 42,679

--- #17 largest county in Colorado, #1,129 largest county nationwide

#17. Elbert County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,350

--- #738 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.7%

--- #12 among counties in Colorado, #326 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 26,062

--- #21 largest county in Colorado, #1,555 largest county nationwide

#16. Summit County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,950

--- #694 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.6%

--- #13 among counties in Colorado, #331 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 31,055

--- #19 largest county in Colorado, #1,399 largest county nationwide

#15. Eagle County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,938

--- #629 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%

--- #24 among counties in Colorado, #577 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 55,731

--- #14 largest county in Colorado, #922 largest county nationwide

#14. La Plata County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,489

--- #604 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%

--- #20 among counties in Colorado, #498 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 55,638

--- #15 largest county in Colorado, #925 largest county nationwide

#13. Garfield County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,924

--- #553 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.6%

--- #17 among counties in Colorado, #409 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 61,685

--- #13 largest county in Colorado, #860 largest county nationwide

#12. Pueblo County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,918

--- #435 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.6%

--- #29 among counties in Colorado, #722 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 168,162

--- #10 largest county in Colorado, #401 largest county nationwide

#11. Mesa County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,419

--- #411 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.4%

--- #25 among counties in Colorado, #590 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 155,703

--- #11 largest county in Colorado, #435 largest county nationwide

#10. Broomfield County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 21,240

--- #320 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +40.2%

--- #2 among counties in Colorado, #36 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 74,112

--- #12 largest county in Colorado, #748 largest county nationwide

#9. Boulder County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 40,581

--- #185 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.0%

--- #14 among counties in Colorado, #345 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 330,758

--- #8 largest county in Colorado, #216 largest county nationwide

#8. Jefferson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 54,296

--- #142 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.3%

--- #22 among counties in Colorado, #541 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 582,910

--- #4 largest county in Colorado, #118 largest county nationwide

#7. Larimer County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 67,904

--- #109 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.3%

--- #6 among counties in Colorado, #135 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 359,066

--- #6 largest county in Colorado, #202 largest county nationwide

#6. Douglas County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 84,538

--- #86 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +30.9%

--- #4 among counties in Colorado, #69 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 357,978

--- #7 largest county in Colorado, #203 largest county nationwide

#5. Weld County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 86,121

--- #84 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +35.5%

--- #3 among counties in Colorado, #45 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 328,981

--- #9 largest county in Colorado, #218 largest county nationwide

#4. Adams County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 94,242

--- #68 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.2%

--- #7 among counties in Colorado, #150 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 519,572

--- #5 largest county in Colorado, #139 largest county nationwide

#3. Arapahoe County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 102,210

--- #62 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.5%

--- #10 among counties in Colorado, #223 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 655,070

--- #3 largest county in Colorado, #106 largest county nationwide

#2. El Paso County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 130,407

--- #46 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.7%

--- #8 among counties in Colorado, #156 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 730,395

--- #1 largest county in Colorado, #90 largest county nationwide

#1. Denver County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 137,435

--- #42 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.8%

--- #5 among counties in Colorado, #130 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 715,522

--- #2 largest county in Colorado, #96 largest county nationwide