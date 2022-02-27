Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-growing counties in Delaware

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Delaware using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kent County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,933

--- #282 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.9%

--- #2 among counties in Delaware, #283 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 181,851

--- #1 largest county in Delaware, #367 largest county nationwide

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#2. New Castle County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 37,205

--- #204 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.0%

--- #3 among counties in Delaware, #767 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 570,719

--- #3 largest county in Delaware, #122 largest county nationwide

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sussex County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 46,532

--- #163 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.4%

--- #1 among counties in Delaware, #122 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 237,378

--- #2 largest county in Delaware, #289 largest county nationwide