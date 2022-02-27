ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Fastest-growing counties in Delaware

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nf8nN_0cpy3Pab00
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-growing counties in Delaware

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Delaware using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kent County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,933
--- #282 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.9%
--- #2 among counties in Delaware, #283 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 181,851
--- #1 largest county in Delaware, #367 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvFv5_0cpy3Pab00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#2. New Castle County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 37,205
--- #204 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.0%
--- #3 among counties in Delaware, #767 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 570,719
--- #3 largest county in Delaware, #122 largest county nationwide

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sussex County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 46,532
--- #163 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.4%
--- #1 among counties in Delaware, #122 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 237,378
--- #2 largest county in Delaware, #289 largest county nationwide

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States to Grow Old In

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a surge of retirements across the U.S. labor force. Experts estimate that in the first 18 months of the pandemic, there were 2.4 million more retirements than there would have otherwise been. Due in part to the historic increase, an estimated 19.3% of the U.S. population were retired as of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The consumer price index rose 7% in December, and while wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, in fact. As The New York Times recently noted, “Only 17 percent of […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
veranda.com

These Are the 10 Richest States in the U.S.

Maryland might have a relatively low median home value compared to many other places in the United States, but the Old Line State has the highest median household income in the country, making it the richest state in America for 2022. Its wealth is largely due to its proximity to Washington, D.C., where many of the state’s residents work. That said, Maryland is home to the National Security Agency and other government agencies, like the National Institutes of Health, as well as the world’s largest hotel company: Marriott International. It's also home to two of the richest cities in the U.S. this year.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Change#U S Census Bureau#Crime#Commuting#Wikimedia Commons Fastest#The U S Census Bureau#Jerrye
24/7 Wall St.

This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

The U.S. census has been conducted once every decade since 1790. The first results of the 2020 survey were released in April, and they show that the country’s population grew over the previous 10 years at the second-lowest pace in history, increasing by 7.4%, to 331,449,281 — about half the rate it grew by in […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 965,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 910,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

Most Expensive States to Live In

Inflation is on the rise at a historic pace in the United States. The consumer price index surged 7.5% on an annual basis in January 2022, the highest increase in about 40 years. While wages have also climbed, they have not increased enough to offset rising prices for the typical American worker.  Inflation is being […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 928,350 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 284 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Pennsylvania, deaths attributable to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

Violent crime — a broad category of offenses that includes robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — is on the rise in the United States. According to FBI data, there were a total of 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020, or 388 for every 100,000 people — a 5% increase from 2019.  The uptick was […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy