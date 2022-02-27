ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Fastest-growing counties in Idaho

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFIr0_0cpy3N4N00
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

Fastest-growing counties in Idaho

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxlWz_0cpy3N4N00
Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Butte County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -268
--- #1,900 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.4%
--- #43 among counties in Idaho, #2,809 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 2,574
--- #42 largest county in Idaho, #2,988 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK8aK_0cpy3N4N00
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lewis County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -228
--- #1,853 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.1%
--- #41 among counties in Idaho, #2,470 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 3,533
--- #41 largest county in Idaho, #2,920 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKxG3_0cpy3N4N00
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Camas County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -139
--- #1,738 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.4%
--- #44 among counties in Idaho, #2,922 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,077
--- #43 largest county in Idaho, #3,104 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQw2P_0cpy3N4N00
Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clark County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -67
--- #1,645 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.8%
--- #42 among counties in Idaho, #2,679 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 790
--- #44 largest county in Idaho, #3,115 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3LG1_0cpy3N4N00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clearwater County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -32
--- #1,603 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.4%
--- #40 among counties in Idaho, #1,622 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 8,734
--- #31 largest county in Idaho, #2,508 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ge9N_0cpy3N4N00
tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Custer County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2
--- #1,565 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 0.0%
--- #39 among counties in Idaho, #1,572 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,275
--- #40 largest county in Idaho, #2,867 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TNNH_0cpy3N4N00
Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lincoln County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 106
--- #1,462 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%
--- #35 among counties in Idaho, #1,279 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 5,127
--- #37 largest county in Idaho, #2,817 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcGXo_0cpy3N4N00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lemhi County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 113
--- #1,456 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%
--- #38 among counties in Idaho, #1,369 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,974
--- #32 largest county in Idaho, #2,580 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Bui_0cpy3N4N00
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Caribou County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 127
--- #1,447 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.8%
--- #37 among counties in Idaho, #1,315 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,027
--- #35 largest county in Idaho, #2,656 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13le7w_0cpy3N4N00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Benewah County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 228
--- #1,384 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%
--- #34 among counties in Idaho, #1,227 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 9,530
--- #30 largest county in Idaho, #2,451 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkRzq_0cpy3N4N00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Power County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 245
--- #1,368 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%
--- #31 among counties in Idaho, #1,119 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,878
--- #33 largest county in Idaho, #2,584 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kzid_0cpy3N4N00
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#33. Shoshone County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 252
--- #1,359 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.0%
--- #36 among counties in Idaho, #1,294 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 13,169
--- #24 largest county in Idaho, #2,204 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s734_0cpy3N4N00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fremont County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 326
--- #1,319 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%
--- #33 among counties in Idaho, #1,218 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 13,388
--- #23 largest county in Idaho, #2,189 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ii4c3_0cpy3N4N00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bear Lake County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 346
--- #1,306 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.7%
--- #27 among counties in Idaho, #868 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 6,372
--- #36 largest county in Idaho, #2,709 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b0ka_0cpy3N4N00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oneida County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 352
--- #1,301 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.4%
--- #20 among counties in Idaho, #662 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,564
--- #38 largest county in Idaho, #2,848 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQ1WZ_0cpy3N4N00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Washington County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 395
--- #1,281 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%
--- #29 among counties in Idaho, #1,044 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 10,500
--- #29 largest county in Idaho, #2,379 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALvz4_0cpy3N4N00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Adams County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 437
--- #1,262 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.1%
--- #18 among counties in Idaho, #492 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 4,379
--- #39 largest county in Idaho, #2,863 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7sVg_0cpy3N4N00
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gooding County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 458
--- #1,256 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%
--- #32 among counties in Idaho, #1,152 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 15,598
--- #21 largest county in Idaho, #2,056 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du6NJ_0cpy3N4N00
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Boise County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 488
--- #1,243 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%
--- #26 among counties in Idaho, #780 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 7,610
--- #34 largest county in Idaho, #2,609 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qKv5_0cpy3N4N00
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Owyhee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 524
--- #1,225 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.6%
--- #28 among counties in Idaho, #974 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 11,913
--- #26 largest county in Idaho, #2,288 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmSuU_0cpy3N4N00
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Idaho County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 594
--- #1,186 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.7%
--- #30 among counties in Idaho, #1,066 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 16,541
--- #20 largest county in Idaho, #2,001 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUNb4_0cpy3N4N00
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Boundary County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,264
--- #1,019 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.7%
--- #16 among counties in Idaho, #454 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 12,056
--- #25 largest county in Idaho, #2,276 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrK6K_0cpy3N4N00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Franklin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,697
--- #945 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.6%
--- #14 among counties in Idaho, #368 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 14,194
--- #22 largest county in Idaho, #2,134 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zDau_0cpy3N4N00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Valley County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,900
--- #918 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.3%
--- #9 among counties in Idaho, #205 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 11,746
--- #27 largest county in Idaho, #2,295 largest county nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Elmore County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,997
--- #902 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.5%
--- #25 among counties in Idaho, #730 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 28,666
--- #13 largest county in Idaho, #1,468 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDFAp_0cpy3N4N00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Minidoka County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,089
--- #891 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.7%
--- #19 among counties in Idaho, #515 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 21,613
--- #18 largest county in Idaho, #1,730 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGlxJ_0cpy3N4N00
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Teton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,217
--- #866 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.6%
--- #7 among counties in Idaho, #133 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 11,630
--- #28 largest county in Idaho, #2,303 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvlRW_0cpy3N4N00
John D // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gem County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,345
--- #848 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.0%
--- #11 among counties in Idaho, #346 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 19,123
--- #19 largest county in Idaho, #1,864 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGPdI_0cpy3N4N00
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cassia County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,546
--- #813 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.5%
--- #17 among counties in Idaho, #466 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 24,655
--- #15 largest county in Idaho, #1,620 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtwwn_0cpy3N4N00
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Latah County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,872
--- #782 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%
--- #23 among counties in Idaho, #705 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 39,517
--- #11 largest county in Idaho, #1,192 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BBiX_0cpy3N4N00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Payette County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,935
--- #773 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%
--- #15 among counties in Idaho, #392 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 25,386
--- #14 largest county in Idaho, #1,584 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOZ22_0cpy3N4N00
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Blaine County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,943
--- #772 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.8%
--- #13 among counties in Idaho, #353 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 24,272
--- #16 largest county in Idaho, #1,636 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYcXt_0cpy3N4N00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jerome County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,955
--- #770 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.9%
--- #12 among counties in Idaho, #349 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 24,237
--- #17 largest county in Idaho, #1,637 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0cpy3N4N00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Nez Perce County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,204
--- #753 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%
--- #21 among counties in Idaho, #675 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 42,090
--- #10 largest county in Idaho, #1,142 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkHzS_0cpy3N4N00
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bingham County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,496
--- #727 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.9%
--- #22 among counties in Idaho, #702 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 47,992
--- #8 largest county in Idaho, #1,022 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0cpy3N4N00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#9. Bannock County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,317
--- #578 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%
--- #24 among counties in Idaho, #707 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 87,018
--- #6 largest county in Idaho, #669 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXTRA_0cpy3N4N00
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jefferson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,368
--- #576 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.0%
--- #5 among counties in Idaho, #101 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 30,891
--- #12 largest county in Idaho, #1,409 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbr3t_0cpy3N4N00
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bonner County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,399
--- #572 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.7%
--- #10 among counties in Idaho, #287 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 47,110
--- #9 largest county in Idaho, #1,033 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUfLj_0cpy3N4N00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Twin Falls County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,117
--- #377 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.2%
--- #8 among counties in Idaho, #188 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 90,046
--- #5 largest county in Idaho, #660 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb2GL_0cpy3N4N00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Madison County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 16,500
--- #361 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +45.3%
--- #1 among counties in Idaho, #21 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 52,913
--- #7 largest county in Idaho, #951 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMJIe_0cpy3N4N00
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bonneville County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,751
--- #298 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.7%
--- #6 among counties in Idaho, #131 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 123,964
--- #4 largest county in Idaho, #512 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0cpy3N4N00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kootenai County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 36,511
--- #205 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.1%
--- #3 among counties in Idaho, #96 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 171,362
--- #3 largest county in Idaho, #387 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RozSz_0cpy3N4N00
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Canyon County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 48,382
--- #158 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.5%
--- #4 among counties in Idaho, #97 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 231,105
--- #2 largest county in Idaho, #297 largest county nationwide

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#1. Ada County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 114,249
--- #50 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +30.0%
--- #2 among counties in Idaho, #73 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 494,967
--- #1 largest county in Idaho, #145 largest county nationwide

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

WASHINGTON/KYIV, March 2 (Reuters) - The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, almost a week into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions. Already shunned by the West over its invasion...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
The Associated Press

Biden joins allies, bans Russian planes from US airspace

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday night in his State of the Union address that the U.S. is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. Biden also issued an ominous warning that...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Change#U S Census Bureau#Crime#The U S Census Bureau#Squelle
CNN

Exxon is quitting its last Russian project

New York (CNN Business) — ExxonMobil pledged Tuesday to leave its last remaining oil-and-gas project in Russia, and it will not invest in new developments in the oil-rich country. By moving to discontinue its Sakhalin-1 project in Russia, Exxon joins a growing list of energy companies, including BP (BP)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

GOP leader won't condemn Greene, Gosar with cameras rolling

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday refused an on-camera chance to condemn a pair of far-right lawmakers for their weekend participation in a white nationalist conference in Florida, where Russian President Vladimir Putin was a celebrated figure. A day earlier, in the private halls of the Capitol, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy