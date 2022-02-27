Canva

Fastest-growing counties in Montana

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#50. Petroleum County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -102

--- #1,686 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -17.1%

--- #56 among counties in Montana, #3,076 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 496

--- #1 largest county in Montana, #3,135 largest county nationwide

#49. Meagher County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -97

--- #1,681 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.8%

--- #51 among counties in Montana, #2,274 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,927

--- #11 largest county in Montana, #3,046 largest county nationwide

#48. Treasure County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -86

--- #1,665 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -10.1%

--- #53 among counties in Montana, #2,852 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 762

--- #2 largest county in Montana, #3,119 largest county nationwide

#47. Fergus County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -67

--- #1,645 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%

--- #44 among counties in Montana, #1,659 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 11,446

--- #38 largest county in Montana, #2,318 largest county nationwide

#46. Garfield County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -51

--- #1,629 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.2%

--- #50 among counties in Montana, #2,185 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,173

--- #6 largest county in Montana, #3,099 largest county nationwide

#45. Wheatland County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -49

--- #1,623 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.3%

--- #47 among counties in Montana, #1,916 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,069

--- #14 largest county in Montana, #3,036 largest county nationwide

#44. Sweet Grass County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -39

--- #1,613 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.0%

--- #45 among counties in Montana, #1,731 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 3,678

--- #18 largest county in Montana, #2,912 largest county nationwide

#43. Prairie County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1

--- #1,563 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

--- #43 among counties in Montana, #1,578 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,088

--- #5 largest county in Montana, #3,103 largest county nationwide

#42. Dawson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 7

--- #1,555 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

--- #42 among counties in Montana, #1,555 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,940

--- #32 largest county in Montana, #2,495 largest county nationwide

#41. Phillips County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11

--- #1,549 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.3%

--- #41 among counties in Montana, #1,531 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,217

--- #19 largest county in Montana, #2,871 largest county nationwide

#40. Daniels County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 12

--- #1,548 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.7%

--- #39 among counties in Montana, #1,465 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,661

--- #8 largest county in Montana, #3,070 largest county nationwide

#39. Golden Valley County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 13

--- #1,547 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.6%

--- #35 among counties in Montana, #1,336 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 823

--- #3 largest county in Montana, #3,114 largest county nationwide

#38. McCone County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 15

--- #1,546 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

--- #37 among counties in Montana, #1,442 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,729

--- #10 largest county in Montana, #3,064 largest county nationwide

#37. Stillwater County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 29

--- #1,527 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.3%

--- #40 among counties in Montana, #1,521 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,963

--- #33 largest county in Montana, #2,494 largest county nationwide

#36. Sheridan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 34

--- #1,523 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

--- #36 among counties in Montana, #1,430 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 3,539

--- #17 largest county in Montana, #2,918 largest county nationwide

#35. Powder River County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 35

--- #1,521 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

--- #31 among counties in Montana, #1,280 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,694

--- #9 largest county in Montana, #3,067 largest county nationwide

#34. Judith Basin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 56

--- #1,497 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.8%

--- #27 among counties in Montana, #1,180 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,023

--- #13 largest county in Montana, #3,038 largest county nationwide

#33. Teton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 121

--- #1,452 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.0%

--- #32 among counties in Montana, #1,291 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 6,226

--- #25 largest county in Montana, #2,721 largest county nationwide

#32. Carter County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 126

--- #1,448 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.8%

--- #10 among counties in Montana, #573 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,415

--- #7 largest county in Montana, #3,085 largest county nationwide

#31. Chouteau County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 130

--- #1,445 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

--- #30 among counties in Montana, #1,254 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,895

--- #23 largest county in Montana, #2,745 largest county nationwide

#30. Deer Lodge County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 151

--- #1,433 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.6%

--- #34 among counties in Montana, #1,335 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,421

--- #35 largest county in Montana, #2,461 largest county nationwide

#29. Lincoln County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 170

--- #1,423 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

--- #38 among counties in Montana, #1,443 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 19,677

--- #47 largest county in Montana, #1,834 largest county nationwide

#28. Valley County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 233

--- #1,381 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

--- #26 among counties in Montana, #1,130 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,578

--- #29 largest county in Montana, #2,611 largest county nationwide

#27. Fallon County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 236

--- #1,378 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.4%

--- #17 among counties in Montana, #659 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 3,049

--- #15 largest county in Montana, #2,957 largest county nationwide

#26. Beaverhead County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 239

--- #1,375 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.6%

--- #29 among counties in Montana, #1,204 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,371

--- #34 largest county in Montana, #2,465 largest county nationwide

#25. Granite County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 265

--- #1,348 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.7%

--- #16 among counties in Montana, #635 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 3,309

--- #16 largest county in Montana, #2,940 largest county nationwide

#24. Hill County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 302

--- #1,329 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.9%

--- #33 among counties in Montana, #1,305 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 16,309

--- #45 largest county in Montana, #2,015 largest county nationwide

#23. Custer County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 319

--- #1,321 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.8%

--- #28 among counties in Montana, #1,187 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 11,867

--- #40 largest county in Montana, #2,290 largest county nationwide

#22. Mineral County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 342

--- #1,310 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

--- #19 among counties in Montana, #684 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,535

--- #20 largest county in Montana, #2,854 largest county nationwide

#21. Musselshell County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 391

--- #1,284 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.0%

--- #14 among counties in Montana, #615 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,730

--- #21 largest county in Montana, #2,838 largest county nationwide

#20. Big Horn County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 461

--- #1,252 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

--- #25 among counties in Montana, #1,073 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 13,124

--- #43 largest county in Montana, #2,207 largest county nationwide

#19. Carbon County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 479

--- #1,246 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%

--- #21 among counties in Montana, #956 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 10,473

--- #36 largest county in Montana, #2,381 largest county nationwide

#18. Roosevelt County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 521

--- #1,230 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.1%

--- #20 among counties in Montana, #925 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 10,794

--- #37 largest county in Montana, #2,362 largest county nationwide

#17. Glacier County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 527

--- #1,222 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.0%

--- #23 among counties in Montana, #1,036 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 13,778

--- #44 largest county in Montana, #2,168 largest county nationwide

#16. Blaine County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 572

--- #1,200 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.8%

--- #15 among counties in Montana, #627 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,044

--- #28 largest county in Montana, #2,654 largest county nationwide

#15. Jefferson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 919

--- #1,099 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

--- #18 among counties in Montana, #677 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,085

--- #41 largest county in Montana, #2,272 largest county nationwide

#14. Sanders County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,034

--- #1,075 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.1%

--- #13 among counties in Montana, #607 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,400

--- #42 largest county in Montana, #2,248 largest county nationwide

#13. Madison County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,035

--- #1,073 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.6%

--- #7 among counties in Montana, #365 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,623

--- #31 largest county in Montana, #2,521 largest county nationwide

#12. Silver Bow County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,336

--- #1,005 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.0%

--- #24 among counties in Montana, #1,038 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 35,133

--- #49 largest county in Montana, #1,299 largest county nationwide

#11. Park County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,439

--- #989 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.1%

--- #12 among counties in Montana, #606 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 17,191

--- #46 largest county in Montana, #1,957 largest county nationwide

#10. Broadwater County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,487

--- #977 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +28.1%

--- #2 among counties in Montana, #85 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 6,774

--- #26 largest county in Montana, #2,675 largest county nationwide

#9. Richland County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,993

--- #903 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.0%

--- #3 among counties in Montana, #165 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 11,491

--- #39 largest county in Montana, #2,317 largest county nationwide

#8. Lake County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,641

--- #806 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.3%

--- #11 among counties in Montana, #601 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 31,134

--- #48 largest county in Montana, #1,396 largest county nationwide

#7. Cascade County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,852

--- #702 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%

--- #22 among counties in Montana, #960 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 84,414

--- #52 largest county in Montana, #681 largest county nationwide

#6. Ravalli County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,161

--- #680 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.4%

--- #8 among counties in Montana, #535 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 44,174

--- #50 largest county in Montana, #1,094 largest county nationwide

#5. Lewis and Clark County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,330

--- #496 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.1%

--- #5 among counties in Montana, #304 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 70,973

--- #51 largest county in Montana, #767 largest county nationwide

#4. Missoula County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,634

--- #463 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.9%

--- #9 among counties in Montana, #566 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 117,922

--- #54 largest county in Montana, #533 largest county nationwide

#3. Flathead County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,142

--- #374 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.0%

--- #4 among counties in Montana, #257 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 104,357

--- #53 largest county in Montana, #584 largest county nationwide

#2. Yellowstone County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 20,681

--- #325 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.4%

--- #6 among counties in Montana, #340 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 164,731

--- #56 largest county in Montana, #406 largest county nationwide

#1. Gallatin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 31,284

--- #241 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +35.7%

--- #1 among counties in Montana, #42 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 118,960

--- #55 largest county in Montana, #528 largest county nationwide