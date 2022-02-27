ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Fastest-growing counties in Hawaii

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0cpy3DF700
Edmund Garman // Flickr

Fastest-growing counties in Hawaii

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtvdQ_0cpy3DF700
karendesuyo // Flickr

#5. Kalawao County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8
--- #1,551 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.8%
--- #3 among counties in Hawaii, #509 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 82
--- #1 largest county in Hawaii, #3,141 largest county nationwide

Robert Linsdell // flickr

#4. Kauai County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,838
--- #532 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.0%
--- #1 among counties in Hawaii, #441 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 73,298
--- #2 largest county in Hawaii, #752 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UGJW_0cpy3DF700
pikappa51 // Shutterstock

#3. Maui County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,043
--- #394 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.3%
--- #4 among counties in Hawaii, #597 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 164,754
--- #3 largest county in Hawaii, #405 largest county nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yETQi_0cpy3DF700
dirkr // Shutterstock

#2. Hawaii County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 20,267
--- #328 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.2%
--- #2 among counties in Hawaii, #480 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 200,629
--- #4 largest county in Hawaii, #339 largest county nationwide

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#1. Honolulu County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 79,524
--- #91 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.5%
--- #5 among counties in Hawaii, #652 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,016,508
--- #5 largest county in Hawaii, #46 largest county nationwide

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State the Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the past year and a half. These migrations have a pattern, and some states have become more popular than others, based on the recently released United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study. The state the most people are moving to is Vermont. (These are […]
VERMONT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The consumer price index rose 7% in December, and while wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, in fact. As The New York Times recently noted, “Only 17 percent of […]
ECONOMY
96.9 KISS FM

Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Change#U S Census Bureau#Crime#Commuting#The U S Census Bureau
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The nation’s 10 most overvalued housing markets face a new real estate world

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Mortgage rates are nearly three-fourths of a percent higher than they were a year ago, and home prices rose nationwide by 18.8% annually in December, making it harder than ever to find an affordable place to live. But in some cities, it’s a lot harder to find a home than others.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

The U.S. census has been conducted once every decade since 1790. The first results of the 2020 survey were released in April, and they show that the country’s population grew over the previous 10 years at the second-lowest pace in history, increasing by 7.4%, to 331,449,281 — about half the rate it grew by in […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy