Fastest-growing counties in Hawaii

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#5. Kalawao County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8

--- #1,551 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.8%

--- #3 among counties in Hawaii, #509 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 82

--- #1 largest county in Hawaii, #3,141 largest county nationwide

#4. Kauai County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,838

--- #532 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.0%

--- #1 among counties in Hawaii, #441 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 73,298

--- #2 largest county in Hawaii, #752 largest county nationwide

#3. Maui County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,043

--- #394 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.3%

--- #4 among counties in Hawaii, #597 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 164,754

--- #3 largest county in Hawaii, #405 largest county nationwide

#2. Hawaii County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 20,267

--- #328 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.2%

--- #2 among counties in Hawaii, #480 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 200,629

--- #4 largest county in Hawaii, #339 largest county nationwide

#1. Honolulu County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 79,524

--- #91 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.5%

--- #5 among counties in Hawaii, #652 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,016,508

--- #5 largest county in Hawaii, #46 largest county nationwide