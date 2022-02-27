Checubus // Shutterstock

Fastest-growing counties in Minnesota

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Grant County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -8

--- #1,573 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

--- #51 among counties in Minnesota, #1,584 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 6,074

--- #79 largest county in Minnesota, #2,734 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lake County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 5

--- #1,557 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.0%

--- #49 among counties in Minnesota, #1,556 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 10,905

--- #66 largest county in Minnesota, #2,350 largest county nationwide

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Meeker County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 29

--- #1,527 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

--- #48 among counties in Minnesota, #1,545 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 23,400

--- #43 largest county in Minnesota, #1,663 largest county nationwide

Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Watonwan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 41

--- #1,511 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

--- #47 among counties in Minnesota, #1,516 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 11,253

--- #65 largest county in Minnesota, #2,333 largest county nationwide

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Mahnomen County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 52

--- #1,499 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

--- #43 among counties in Minnesota, #1,429 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,411

--- #82 largest county in Minnesota, #2,785 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Rock County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 98

--- #1,466 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

--- #42 among counties in Minnesota, #1,423 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,704

--- #69 largest county in Minnesota, #2,436 largest county nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Pennington County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 130

--- #1,445 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

--- #44 among counties in Minnesota, #1,432 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 13,992

--- #59 largest county in Minnesota, #2,156 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Chippewa County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 172

--- #1,418 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%

--- #40 among counties in Minnesota, #1,380 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,598

--- #61 largest county in Minnesota, #2,232 largest county nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Itasca County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 179

--- #1,411 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

--- #45 among counties in Minnesota, #1,507 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 45,014

--- #22 largest county in Minnesota, #1,069 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pope County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 244

--- #1,371 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

--- #36 among counties in Minnesota, #1,269 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 11,308

--- #64 largest county in Minnesota, #2,330 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fillmore County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 250

--- #1,361 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.2%

--- #41 among counties in Minnesota, #1,402 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 21,228

--- #47 largest county in Minnesota, #1,754 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wadena County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 256

--- #1,354 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.9%

--- #37 among counties in Minnesota, #1,310 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 14,065

--- #58 largest county in Minnesota, #2,150 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mille Lacs County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 384

--- #1,287 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

--- #39 among counties in Minnesota, #1,366 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 26,459

--- #39 largest county in Minnesota, #1,550 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Cook County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 389

--- #1,285 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.5%

--- #17 among counties in Minnesota, #733 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,600

--- #81 largest county in Minnesota, #2,773 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Todd County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 458

--- #1,256 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.8%

--- #38 among counties in Minnesota, #1,314 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 25,262

--- #42 largest county in Minnesota, #1,593 largest county nationwide

Canva

#35. St. Louis County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 759

--- #1,143 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

--- #46 among counties in Minnesota, #1,514 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 200,231

--- #6 largest county in Minnesota, #340 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Morrison County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 917

--- #1,100 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.8%

--- #34 among counties in Minnesota, #1,184 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 34,010

--- #33 largest county in Minnesota, #1,331 largest county nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Le Sueur County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 955

--- #1,093 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.4%

--- #32 among counties in Minnesota, #1,096 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 28,674

--- #38 largest county in Minnesota, #1,466 largest county nationwide

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Steele County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 972

--- #1,090 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.7%

--- #35 among counties in Minnesota, #1,197 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 37,406

--- #28 largest county in Minnesota, #1,236 largest county nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dodge County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,038

--- #1,070 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.2%

--- #26 among counties in Minnesota, #910 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 20,867

--- #48 largest county in Minnesota, #1,767 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Hubbard County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,139

--- #1,049 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.6%

--- #24 among counties in Minnesota, #876 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 21,344

--- #46 largest county in Minnesota, #1,748 largest county nationwide

Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mower County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,174

--- #1,041 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%

--- #33 among counties in Minnesota, #1,153 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 40,029

--- #26 largest county in Minnesota, #1,182 largest county nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Carlton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,249

--- #1,022 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

--- #31 among counties in Minnesota, #1,083 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 36,207

--- #30 largest county in Minnesota, #1,276 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nobles County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,260

--- #1,020 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.0%

--- #23 among counties in Minnesota, #841 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 22,290

--- #44 largest county in Minnesota, #1,700 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cass County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,418

--- #992 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.9%

--- #27 among counties in Minnesota, #938 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 30,066

--- #36 largest county in Minnesota, #1,432 largest county nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Goodhue County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,652

--- #951 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

--- #30 among counties in Minnesota, #1,076 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 47,582

--- #20 largest county in Minnesota, #1,027 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kandiyohi County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,863

--- #928 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.4%

--- #28 among counties in Minnesota, #985 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 43,732

--- #23 largest county in Minnesota, #1,103 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Nicollet County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,183

--- #871 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.8%

--- #21 among counties in Minnesota, #787 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 34,454

--- #32 largest county in Minnesota, #1,314 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Beltrami County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,447

--- #831 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.6%

--- #25 among counties in Minnesota, #884 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 46,228

--- #21 largest county in Minnesota, #1,049 largest county nationwide

SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Otter Tail County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,542

--- #814 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.4%

--- #29 among counties in Minnesota, #988 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 60,081

--- #17 largest county in Minnesota, #873 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Becker County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,909

--- #778 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.0%

--- #14 among counties in Minnesota, #614 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 35,183

--- #31 largest county in Minnesota, #1,298 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Douglas County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,097

--- #760 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.6%

--- #15 among counties in Minnesota, #642 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 39,006

--- #27 largest county in Minnesota, #1,200 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Benton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,231

--- #750 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.5%

--- #16 among counties in Minnesota, #654 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 41,379

--- #24 largest county in Minnesota, #1,153 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Isanti County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,453

--- #730 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.2%

--- #13 among counties in Minnesota, #604 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 41,135

--- #25 largest county in Minnesota, #1,156 largest county nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Chisago County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,777

--- #709 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.1%

--- #18 among counties in Minnesota, #753 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 56,621

--- #18 largest county in Minnesota, #914 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Rice County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,010

--- #688 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.4%

--- #22 among counties in Minnesota, #819 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 67,097

--- #14 largest county in Minnesota, #800 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Crow Wing County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,287

--- #669 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%

--- #20 among counties in Minnesota, #771 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 66,123

--- #15 largest county in Minnesota, #809 largest county nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Blue Earth County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,393

--- #574 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.2%

--- #11 among counties in Minnesota, #546 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 69,112

--- #13 largest county in Minnesota, #778 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Clay County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,229

--- #518 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.4%

--- #6 among counties in Minnesota, #336 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 65,318

--- #16 largest county in Minnesota, #824 largest county nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sherburne County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,360

--- #471 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.9%

--- #8 among counties in Minnesota, #443 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 97,183

--- #12 largest county in Minnesota, #625 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikicommons

#10. Stearns County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,365

--- #470 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.0%

--- #19 among counties in Minnesota, #762 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 158,292

--- #8 largest county in Minnesota, #425 largest county nationwide

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Carver County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 18,254

--- #345 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.6%

--- #1 among counties in Minnesota, #174 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 106,922

--- #11 largest county in Minnesota, #573 largest county nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wright County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 20,573

--- #326 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.0%

--- #3 among counties in Minnesota, #255 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 141,337

--- #10 largest county in Minnesota, #466 largest county nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Olmsted County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 21,603

--- #315 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.3%

--- #4 among counties in Minnesota, #298 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 162,847

--- #7 largest county in Minnesota, #410 largest county nationwide

Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Scott County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,789

--- #284 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.7%

--- #2 among counties in Minnesota, #199 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 150,928

--- #9 largest county in Minnesota, #447 largest county nationwide

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 35,032

--- #214 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.1%

--- #5 among counties in Minnesota, #307 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 267,568

--- #5 largest county in Minnesota, #262 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Anoka County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 36,343

--- #206 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.1%

--- #10 among counties in Minnesota, #491 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 363,887

--- #4 largest county in Minnesota, #200 largest county nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dakota County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 46,502

--- #164 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%

--- #9 among counties in Minnesota, #448 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 439,882

--- #3 largest county in Minnesota, #162 largest county nationwide

Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ramsey County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 49,239

--- #152 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.8%

--- #12 among counties in Minnesota, #571 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 552,352

--- #2 largest county in Minnesota, #128 largest county nationwide

Checubus // Shutterstock

#1. Hennepin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 145,043

--- #38 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.8%

--- #7 among counties in Minnesota, #405 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,281,565

--- #1 largest county in Minnesota, #33 largest county nationwide