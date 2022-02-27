John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-growing counties in Connecticut

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Canva

#8. Litchfield County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -4,730

--- #3,075 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.5%

--- #8 among counties in Connecticut, #1,948 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 185,186

--- #5 largest county in Connecticut, #362 largest county nationwide

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. New London County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,805

--- #3,033 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%

--- #7 among counties in Connecticut, #1,774 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 268,555

--- #4 largest county in Connecticut, #261 largest county nationwide

Pi.1415926535 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Windham County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,290

--- #2,638 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.1%

--- #6 among counties in Connecticut, #1,740 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 116,418

--- #8 largest county in Connecticut, #540 largest county nationwide

Canva

#5. Tolland County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,285

--- #2,634 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.9%

--- #5 among counties in Connecticut, #1,698 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 149,788

--- #7 largest county in Connecticut, #448 largest county nationwide

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Middlesex County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -529

--- #2,198 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.3%

--- #4 among counties in Connecticut, #1,615 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 164,245

--- #6 largest county in Connecticut, #407 largest county nationwide

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. New Haven County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,147

--- #523 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

--- #3 among counties in Connecticut, #1,431 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 864,835

--- #3 largest county in Connecticut, #69 largest county nationwide

Ragesoss // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hartford County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,522

--- #444 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

--- #2 among counties in Connecticut, #1,393 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 899,498

--- #2 largest county in Connecticut, #64 largest county nationwide

John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fairfield County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 52,077

--- #146 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.8%

--- #1 among counties in Connecticut, #865 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 957,419

--- #1 largest county in Connecticut, #54 largest county nationwide