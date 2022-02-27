Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-growing counties in Michigan

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cass County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -840

--- #2,419 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.6%

--- #41 among counties in Michigan, #1,803 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 51,589

--- #35 largest county in Michigan, #974 largest county nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Osceola County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -790

--- #2,395 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.3%

--- #52 among counties in Michigan, #2,063 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 22,891

--- #62 largest county in Michigan, #1,680 largest county nationwide

Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montmorency County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -767

--- #2,380 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.7%

--- #75 among counties in Michigan, #2,667 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,153

--- #76 largest county in Michigan, #2,477 largest county nationwide

National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Alger County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -762

--- #2,378 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.9%

--- #76 among counties in Michigan, #2,688 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,842

--- #77 largest county in Michigan, #2,500 largest county nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Menominee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -743

--- #2,366 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.1%

--- #50 among counties in Michigan, #2,024 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 23,502

--- #59 largest county in Michigan, #1,658 largest county nationwide

Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Baraga County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -724

--- #2,352 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.2%

--- #77 among counties in Michigan, #2,713 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,158

--- #79 largest county in Michigan, #2,569 largest county nationwide

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Presque Isle County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -715

--- #2,343 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.2%

--- #63 among counties in Michigan, #2,335 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,982

--- #71 largest county in Michigan, #2,216 largest county nationwide

User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Gladwin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -690

--- #2,321 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.6%

--- #47 among counties in Michigan, #1,964 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 25,386

--- #55 largest county in Michigan, #1,584 largest county nationwide

USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Oscoda County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -665

--- #2,298 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.5%

--- #73 among counties in Michigan, #2,651 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,219

--- #78 largest county in Michigan, #2,564 largest county nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dickinson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -637

--- #2,280 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%

--- #46 among counties in Michigan, #1,930 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 25,947

--- #53 largest county in Michigan, #1,561 largest county nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Schoolcraft County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -593

--- #2,247 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.9%

--- #70 among counties in Michigan, #2,582 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,047

--- #80 largest county in Michigan, #2,574 largest county nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Antrim County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -544

--- #2,212 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.3%

--- #45 among counties in Michigan, #1,908 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 23,431

--- #61 largest county in Michigan, #1,661 largest county nationwide

Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Delta County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -500

--- #2,171 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.3%

--- #36 among counties in Michigan, #1,762 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 36,903

--- #43 largest county in Michigan, #1,255 largest county nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Marquette County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -497

--- #2,168 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.7%

--- #33 among counties in Michigan, #1,680 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 66,017

--- #30 largest county in Michigan, #811 largest county nationwide

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Mackinac County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -447

--- #2,116 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.0%

--- #56 among counties in Michigan, #2,161 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 10,834

--- #74 largest county in Michigan, #2,357 largest county nationwide

Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iron County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -426

--- #2,088 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.5%

--- #54 among counties in Michigan, #2,097 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 11,631

--- #73 largest county in Michigan, #2,302 largest county nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Oceana County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -370

--- #2,017 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%

--- #37 among counties in Michigan, #1,768 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 26,659

--- #51 largest county in Michigan, #1,542 largest county nationwide

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clare County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -306

--- #1,942 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.0%

--- #34 among counties in Michigan, #1,718 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 30,856

--- #48 largest county in Michigan, #1,411 largest county nationwide

User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Charlevoix County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -174

--- #1,779 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.7%

--- #31 among counties in Michigan, #1,667 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 26,054

--- #52 largest county in Michigan, #1,556 largest county nationwide

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Midland County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -132

--- #1,732 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%

--- #30 among counties in Michigan, #1,591 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 83,494

--- #24 largest county in Michigan, #689 largest county nationwide

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Keweenaw County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -76

--- #1,655 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.6%

--- #55 among counties in Michigan, #2,103 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,046

--- #83 largest county in Michigan, #3,037 largest county nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Manistee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 81

--- #1,478 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.3%

--- #29 among counties in Michigan, #1,520 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 25,032

--- #58 largest county in Michigan, #1,600 largest county nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Missaukee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 90

--- #1,473 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.6%

--- #28 among counties in Michigan, #1,479 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 15,052

--- #67 largest county in Michigan, #2,082 largest county nationwide

US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Benzie County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 265

--- #1,348 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

--- #23 among counties in Michigan, #1,357 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 17,970

--- #65 largest county in Michigan, #1,917 largest county nationwide

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mason County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 337

--- #1,312 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.2%

--- #26 among counties in Michigan, #1,405 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 29,052

--- #49 largest county in Michigan, #1,454 largest county nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lake County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 471

--- #1,250 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.1%

--- #13 among counties in Michigan, #1,024 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,096

--- #72 largest county in Michigan, #2,271 largest county nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kalkaska County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 539

--- #1,216 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%

--- #18 among counties in Michigan, #1,145 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 17,939

--- #66 largest county in Michigan, #1,921 largest county nationwide

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#23. Leelanau County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 544

--- #1,214 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%

--- #20 among counties in Michigan, #1,217 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 22,301

--- #63 largest county in Michigan, #1,698 largest county nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Otsego County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 646

--- #1,173 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.6%

--- #19 among counties in Michigan, #1,201 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 25,091

--- #57 largest county in Michigan, #1,599 largest county nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Newaygo County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,016

--- #1,078 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

--- #21 among counties in Michigan, #1,283 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 49,978

--- #36 largest county in Michigan, #992 largest county nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wexford County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,020

--- #1,076 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%

--- #17 among counties in Michigan, #1,140 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 33,673

--- #46 largest county in Michigan, #1,337 largest county nationwide

Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Houghton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,169

--- #1,043 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

--- #16 among counties in Michigan, #1,116 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 37,361

--- #42 largest county in Michigan, #1,240 largest county nationwide

SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Eaton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,173

--- #1,042 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%

--- #27 among counties in Michigan, #1,418 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 109,175

--- #19 largest county in Michigan, #561 largest county nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Emmet County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,306

--- #1,009 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.0%

--- #14 among counties in Michigan, #1,034 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 34,112

--- #45 largest county in Michigan, #1,327 largest county nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Monroe County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,025

--- #898 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

--- #24 among counties in Michigan, #1,389 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 154,809

--- #15 largest county in Michigan, #437 largest county nationwide

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ionia County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,153

--- #878 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.3%

--- #15 among counties in Michigan, #1,107 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 66,804

--- #28 largest county in Michigan, #802 largest county nationwide

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#14. Muskegon County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,601

--- #809 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

--- #22 among counties in Michigan, #1,356 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 175,824

--- #12 largest county in Michigan, #377 largest county nationwide

Ryano913~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Barry County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,847

--- #787 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%

--- #12 among counties in Michigan, #962 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 62,423

--- #32 largest county in Michigan, #855 largest county nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Montcalm County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,061

--- #762 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%

--- #11 among counties in Michigan, #954 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 66,614

--- #29 largest county in Michigan, #804 largest county nationwide

Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ingham County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,535

--- #725 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

--- #25 among counties in Michigan, #1,398 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 284,900

--- #8 largest county in Michigan, #246 largest county nationwide

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clinton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,893

--- #632 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.6%

--- #7 among counties in Michigan, #798 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 79,128

--- #25 largest county in Michigan, #717 largest county nationwide

Adam Buzzo // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Allegan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,117

--- #499 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

--- #5 among counties in Michigan, #680 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 120,502

--- #18 largest county in Michigan, #524 largest county nationwide

stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grand Traverse County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,177

--- #498 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.7%

--- #2 among counties in Michigan, #517 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 95,238

--- #22 largest county in Michigan, #634 largest county nationwide

Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Livingston County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 12,516

--- #425 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%

--- #6 among counties in Michigan, #776 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 193,866

--- #10 largest county in Michigan, #348 largest county nationwide

Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kalamazoo County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,424

--- #386 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.8%

--- #9 among counties in Michigan, #860 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 261,670

--- #9 largest county in Michigan, #269 largest county nationwide

Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#5. Washtenaw County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 28,311

--- #257 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

--- #4 among counties in Michigan, #676 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 372,258

--- #6 largest county in Michigan, #195 largest county nationwide

Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ottawa County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 34,824

--- #215 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.3%

--- #1 among counties in Michigan, #375 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 296,200

--- #7 largest county in Michigan, #236 largest county nationwide

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Macomb County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 43,727

--- #170 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.2%

--- #10 among counties in Michigan, #911 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 881,217

--- #3 largest county in Michigan, #65 largest county nationwide

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kent County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 58,542

--- #131 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.8%

--- #3 among counties in Michigan, #574 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 657,974

--- #4 largest county in Michigan, #105 largest county nationwide

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Oakland County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 73,282

--- #103 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.1%

--- #8 among counties in Michigan, #837 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,274,395

--- #2 largest county in Michigan, #34 largest county nationwide