Maine State

 2 days ago
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Fastest-growing counties in Maine

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Aroostook County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -5,307
--- #3,091 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.3%
--- #16 among counties in Maine, #2,639 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 67,105
--- #6 largest county in Maine, #799 largest county nationwide

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,059
--- #2,846 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.2%
--- #15 among counties in Maine, #2,497 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 31,095
--- #14 largest county in Maine, #1,397 largest county nationwide

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Somerset County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,784
--- #2,791 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.4%
--- #12 among counties in Maine, #2,083 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 50,477
--- #9 largest county in Maine, #982 largest county nationwide

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Franklin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,201
--- #2,614 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.9%
--- #13 among counties in Maine, #2,156 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 29,456
--- #15 largest county in Maine, #1,443 largest county nationwide

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Piscataquis County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -755
--- #2,375 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.3%
--- #14 among counties in Maine, #2,199 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 16,800
--- #16 largest county in Maine, #1,984 largest county nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#11. Penobscot County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -735
--- #2,363 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.5%
--- #11 among counties in Maine, #1,643 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 152,199
--- #3 largest county in Maine, #446 largest county nationwide

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Oxford County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -90
--- #1,672 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%
--- #10 among counties in Maine, #1,588 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 57,777
--- #7 largest county in Maine, #901 largest county nationwide

E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#9. Knox County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 496
--- #1,239 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.2%
--- #9 among counties in Maine, #1,400 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 40,607
--- #10 largest county in Maine, #1,168 largest county nationwide

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#8. Lincoln County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 518
--- #1,231 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%
--- #7 among counties in Maine, #1,358 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 35,237
--- #13 largest county in Maine, #1,297 largest county nationwide

Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Waldo County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 867
--- #1,113 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%
--- #5 among counties in Maine, #1,261 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 39,607
--- #11 largest county in Maine, #1,191 largest county nationwide

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sagadahoc County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,011
--- #1,080 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.8%
--- #4 among counties in Maine, #1,181 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 36,699
--- #12 largest county in Maine, #1,266 largest county nationwide

liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hancock County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,169
--- #1,043 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%
--- #6 among counties in Maine, #1,274 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 55,478
--- #8 largest county in Maine, #927 largest county nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kennebec County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,717
--- #943 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%
--- #8 among counties in Maine, #1,374 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 123,642
--- #4 largest county in Maine, #513 largest county nationwide

Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Androscoggin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,257
--- #746 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%
--- #3 among counties in Maine, #1,154 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 111,139
--- #5 largest county in Maine, #552 largest county nationwide

Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#2. York County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,515
--- #385 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.4%
--- #2 among counties in Maine, #740 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 211,972
--- #2 largest county in Maine, #323 largest county nationwide

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#1. Cumberland County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,075
--- #304 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%
--- #1 among counties in Maine, #674 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 303,069
--- #1 largest county in Maine, #231 largest county nationwide

