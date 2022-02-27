Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#50. Covington County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,217

--- #2,618 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.2%

--- #46 among counties in Mississippi, #2,498 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 18,340

--- #49 largest county in Mississippi, #1,904 largest county nationwide

#49. Clarke County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,193

--- #2,607 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.1%

--- #47 among counties in Mississippi, #2,613 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 15,615

--- #56 largest county in Mississippi, #2,055 largest county nationwide

#48. Wayne County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,192

--- #2,606 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.7%

--- #40 among counties in Mississippi, #2,410 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 19,779

--- #46 largest county in Mississippi, #1,828 largest county nationwide

#47. Copiah County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,153

--- #2,582 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.9%

--- #34 among counties in Mississippi, #2,154 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 28,368

--- #29 largest county in Mississippi, #1,477 largest county nationwide

#46. Tunica County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,035

--- #2,521 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.6%

--- #60 among counties in Mississippi, #2,824 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,782

--- #71 largest county in Mississippi, #2,430 largest county nationwide

#45. Jasper County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,016

--- #2,511 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.8%

--- #43 among counties in Mississippi, #2,432 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 16,367

--- #55 largest county in Mississippi, #2,012 largest county nationwide

#44. Benton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,006

--- #2,505 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.6%

--- #66 among counties in Mississippi, #2,931 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,646

--- #78 largest county in Mississippi, #2,605 largest county nationwide

#43. Lawrence County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,000

--- #2,501 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.7%

--- #49 among counties in Mississippi, #2,663 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,016

--- #64 largest county in Mississippi, #2,280 largest county nationwide

#42. Sharkey County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -997

--- #2,497 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -20.8%

--- #80 among counties in Mississippi, #3,117 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 3,800

--- #81 largest county in Mississippi, #2,901 largest county nationwide

#41. Claiborne County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -793

--- #2,399 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.0%

--- #50 among counties in Mississippi, #2,694 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,135

--- #72 largest county in Mississippi, #2,480 largest county nationwide

#40. Perry County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -732

--- #2,359 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.0%

--- #45 among counties in Mississippi, #2,454 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 11,511

--- #65 largest county in Mississippi, #2,316 largest county nationwide

#39. Jefferson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -710

--- #2,339 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.9%

--- #58 among counties in Mississippi, #2,767 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,260

--- #79 largest county in Mississippi, #2,640 largest county nationwide

#38. Tishomingo County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -685

--- #2,314 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.5%

--- #33 among counties in Mississippi, #2,091 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 18,850

--- #47 largest county in Mississippi, #1,879 largest county nationwide

#37. Carroll County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -610

--- #2,263 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.8%

--- #41 among counties in Mississippi, #2,419 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,998

--- #68 largest county in Mississippi, #2,411 largest county nationwide

#36. Lowndes County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -603

--- #2,257 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.0%

--- #24 among counties in Mississippi, #1,724 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 58,879

--- #12 largest county in Mississippi, #885 largest county nationwide

#35. Amite County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -598

--- #2,250 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.5%

--- #35 among counties in Mississippi, #2,228 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,720

--- #61 largest county in Mississippi, #2,227 largest county nationwide

#34. Chickasaw County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -583

--- #2,238 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.3%

--- #31 among counties in Mississippi, #2,056 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 17,106

--- #53 largest county in Mississippi, #1,963 largest county nationwide

#33. Issaquena County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -555

--- #2,217 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -29.3%

--- #82 among counties in Mississippi, #3,138 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,338

--- #82 largest county in Mississippi, #3,090 largest county nationwide

#32. Grenada County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -540

--- #2,205 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%

--- #28 among counties in Mississippi, #1,938 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 21,629

--- #42 largest county in Mississippi, #1,728 largest county nationwide

#31. Newton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -537

--- #2,203 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.5%

--- #29 among counties in Mississippi, #1,940 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 21,291

--- #44 largest county in Mississippi, #1,750 largest county nationwide

#30. Greene County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -479

--- #2,149 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.4%

--- #32 among counties in Mississippi, #2,084 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 13,530

--- #59 largest county in Mississippi, #2,184 largest county nationwide

#29. Neshoba County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -458

--- #2,128 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.6%

--- #25 among counties in Mississippi, #1,797 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 29,087

--- #28 largest county in Mississippi, #1,453 largest county nationwide

#28. Franklin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -455

--- #2,125 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.6%

--- #39 among counties in Mississippi, #2,393 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,675

--- #77 largest county in Mississippi, #2,601 largest county nationwide

#27. Choctaw County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -434

--- #2,103 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.0%

--- #37 among counties in Mississippi, #2,302 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,246

--- #75 largest county in Mississippi, #2,561 largest county nationwide

#26. Prentiss County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -403

--- #2,061 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.6%

--- #26 among counties in Mississippi, #1,802 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 25,008

--- #37 largest county in Mississippi, #1,601 largest county nationwide

#25. Yalobusha County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -388

--- #2,043 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.0%

--- #30 among counties in Mississippi, #2,017 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,481

--- #63 largest county in Mississippi, #2,241 largest county nationwide

#24. Webster County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -213

--- #1,836 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.1%

--- #27 among counties in Mississippi, #1,889 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,926

--- #69 largest county in Mississippi, #2,415 largest county nationwide

#23. Scott County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -190

--- #1,799 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.7%

--- #22 among counties in Mississippi, #1,669 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 27,990

--- #32 largest county in Mississippi, #1,497 largest county nationwide

#22. Tippah County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -178

--- #1,785 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.8%

--- #23 among counties in Mississippi, #1,690 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 21,815

--- #41 largest county in Mississippi, #1,722 largest county nationwide

#21. Tate County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -134

--- #1,734 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.5%

--- #21 among counties in Mississippi, #1,642 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 28,064

--- #31 largest county in Mississippi, #1,494 largest county nationwide

#20. Pike County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 40

--- #1,512 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

--- #20 among counties in Mississippi, #1,550 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 40,324

--- #19 largest county in Mississippi, #1,180 largest county nationwide

#19. Jones County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 102

--- #1,464 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.2%

--- #19 among counties in Mississippi, #1,540 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 67,246

--- #10 largest county in Mississippi, #797 largest county nationwide

#18. Pearl River County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 222

--- #1,387 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

--- #18 among counties in Mississippi, #1,510 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 56,145

--- #13 largest county in Mississippi, #919 largest county nationwide

#17. Lincoln County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 285

--- #1,338 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

--- #17 among counties in Mississippi, #1,452 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 34,907

--- #20 largest county in Mississippi, #1,302 largest county nationwide

#16. Itawamba County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 534

--- #1,218 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

--- #16 among counties in Mississippi, #1,248 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 23,863

--- #40 largest county in Mississippi, #1,643 largest county nationwide

#15. Union County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 855

--- #1,119 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

--- #14 among counties in Mississippi, #1,129 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 27,777

--- #33 largest county in Mississippi, #1,506 largest county nationwide

#14. Stone County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,410

--- #995 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%

--- #10 among counties in Mississippi, #666 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 18,333

--- #50 largest county in Mississippi, #1,905 largest county nationwide

#13. Pontotoc County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,661

--- #949 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.6%

--- #11 among counties in Mississippi, #877 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 31,184

--- #25 largest county in Mississippi, #1,394 largest county nationwide

#12. Lee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,897

--- #919 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

--- #15 among counties in Mississippi, #1,242 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 83,343

--- #7 largest county in Mississippi, #690 largest county nationwide

#11. George County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,289

--- #856 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.4%

--- #8 among counties in Mississippi, #536 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 24,350

--- #39 largest county in Mississippi, #1,633 largest county nationwide

#10. Hancock County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,645

--- #716 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.6%

--- #9 among counties in Mississippi, #643 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 46,053

--- #16 largest county in Mississippi, #1,054 largest county nationwide

#9. Forrest County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,868

--- #699 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.2%

--- #12 among counties in Mississippi, #912 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 78,158

--- #8 largest county in Mississippi, #724 largest county nationwide

#8. Oktibbeha County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,259

--- #615 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.3%

--- #7 among counties in Mississippi, #479 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 51,788

--- #15 largest county in Mississippi, #970 largest county nationwide

#7. Jackson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,170

--- #582 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.5%

--- #13 among counties in Mississippi, #981 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 143,252

--- #5 largest county in Mississippi, #462 largest county nationwide

#6. Lafayette County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,954

--- #481 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.7%

--- #2 among counties in Mississippi, #157 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 55,813

--- #14 largest county in Mississippi, #921 largest county nationwide

#5. Lamar County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,663

--- #442 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.2%

--- #1 among counties in Mississippi, #149 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 64,222

--- #11 largest county in Mississippi, #839 largest county nationwide

#4. Madison County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 17,158

--- #356 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.7%

--- #4 among counties in Mississippi, #215 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 109,145

--- #6 largest county in Mississippi, #562 largest county nationwide

#3. Rankin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 18,508

--- #343 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.4%

--- #6 among counties in Mississippi, #374 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 157,031

--- #4 largest county in Mississippi, #430 largest county nationwide

#2. Harrison County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 26,830

--- #269 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.8%

--- #5 among counties in Mississippi, #324 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 208,621

--- #2 largest county in Mississippi, #327 largest county nationwide

#1. DeSoto County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 30,599

--- #246 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.8%

--- #3 among counties in Mississippi, #194 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 185,314

--- #3 largest county in Mississippi, #361 largest county nationwide