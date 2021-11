A few days ago, we saw a video from Hagerty in which the BMW M5 CS took on the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and the Tesla Model S Plaid. Admittedly, it was mostly about the Bimmer and the Caddy (because the Tesla is about as interesting as a lecture of phone book alphabetization), but the three cars did go head-to-head-to-head on track at Willow Springs, with pro-driver Randy Pobst at the wheel. On that one day, Pobst broke the lap record for production sedans at Willow Springs with each and every car.

