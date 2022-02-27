TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-growing counties in Maryland

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Famartin // Wikicommons

#24. Baltimore

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -34,830

--- #3,141 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.6%

--- #22 among counties in Maryland, #2,397 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 585,708

--- #5 largest county in Maryland, #116 largest county nationwide

Acroterion // Wikicommons

#23. Allegany County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -6,532

--- #3,107 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.8%

--- #24 among counties in Maryland, #2,752 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 68,106

--- #16 largest county in Maryland, #784 largest county nationwide

jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Somerset County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,791

--- #2,796 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.8%

--- #23 among counties in Maryland, #2,574 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 24,620

--- #23 largest county in Maryland, #1,622 largest county nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Garrett County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,339

--- #2,656 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.4%

--- #21 among counties in Maryland, #2,218 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 28,806

--- #22 largest county in Maryland, #1,463 largest county nationwide

Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kent County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -820

--- #2,410 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.1%

--- #20 among counties in Maryland, #2,177 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 19,198

--- #24 largest county in Maryland, #1,860 largest county nationwide

Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Talbot County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 165

--- #1,426 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

--- #19 among counties in Maryland, #1,501 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 37,526

--- #19 largest county in Maryland, #1,233 largest county nationwide

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dorchester County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 244

--- #1,371 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

--- #18 among counties in Maryland, #1,462 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 32,531

--- #21 largest county in Maryland, #1,372 largest county nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Caroline County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 488

--- #1,243 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

--- #17 among counties in Maryland, #1,361 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 33,293

--- #20 largest county in Maryland, #1,348 largest county nationwide

Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Worcester County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,327

--- #1,007 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.6%

--- #16 among counties in Maryland, #1,205 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 52,460

--- #17 largest county in Maryland, #959 largest county nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Queen Anne's County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,929

--- #774 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.2%

--- #11 among counties in Maryland, #830 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 49,874

--- #18 largest county in Maryland, #995 largest county nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cecil County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,586

--- #718 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

--- #14 among counties in Maryland, #1,080 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 103,725

--- #13 largest county in Maryland, #589 largest county nationwide

Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Calvert County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,892

--- #633 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.6%

--- #13 among counties in Maryland, #886 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 92,783

--- #15 largest county in Maryland, #647 largest county nationwide

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Carroll County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,683

--- #594 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.4%

--- #15 among counties in Maryland, #1,101 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 172,891

--- #9 largest county in Maryland, #383 largest county nationwide

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#11. Wicomico County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,637

--- #564 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.8%

--- #10 among counties in Maryland, #781 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 103,588

--- #14 largest county in Maryland, #590 largest county nationwide

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,376

--- #514 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.7%

--- #12 among counties in Maryland, #870 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 154,705

--- #11 largest county in Maryland, #438 largest county nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#9. St. Mary's County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,691

--- #441 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.5%

--- #7 among counties in Maryland, #470 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 113,777

--- #12 largest county in Maryland, #544 largest county nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Harford County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 18,036

--- #348 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.4%

--- #8 among counties in Maryland, #736 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 260,924

--- #8 largest county in Maryland, #270 largest county nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Charles County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 22,705

--- #307 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.8%

--- #3 among counties in Maryland, #285 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 166,617

--- #10 largest county in Maryland, #403 largest county nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Frederick County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 42,512

--- #178 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.5%

--- #2 among counties in Maryland, #220 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 271,717

--- #7 largest county in Maryland, #256 largest county nationwide

Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Howard County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 52,951

--- #145 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.0%

--- #1 among counties in Maryland, #210 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 332,317

--- #6 largest county in Maryland, #215 largest county nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Baltimore County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 55,340

--- #138 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%

--- #9 among counties in Maryland, #774 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 854,535

--- #3 largest county in Maryland, #74 largest county nationwide

Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#3. Anne Arundel County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 61,241

--- #123 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.6%

--- #6 among counties in Maryland, #460 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 588,261

--- #4 largest county in Maryland, #115 largest county nationwide

MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Prince George's County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 112,479

--- #51 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.2%

--- #4 among counties in Maryland, #382 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 967,201

--- #2 largest county in Maryland, #52 largest county nationwide

TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montgomery County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 114,831

--- #49 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

--- #5 among counties in Maryland, #435 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 1,062,061

--- #1 largest county in Maryland, #44 largest county nationwide