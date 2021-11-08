CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petition to keep James Corden out of Wicked musical movie has over 25,000 signatures

By Georgia Mooney
The Tab
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan-made petition to try and stop James Corden from being cast in the new film version of Wicked the musical has reached over 25,000 signatures. The description of the petition says: “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie.”...

thetab.com

CinemaBlend

The Wicked Movie Musical Has Cast Its Two Leads, So It's Time To Get Excited

Hollywood has been trying to make a movie version of Wicked for a crazy long time. The Broadway show premiered back in 2003, and there have been efforts pretty much ever since to bring it to the big screen – but all attempts have failed. Well, now fans can start to get legitimately excited, as it seems that the latest incarnation is actually going to make it into the production phase. What provides this confidence? The fact that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been officially cast to play Galinda and Elphaba in the production.
MOVIES
The Independent

James Corden trends on Twitter as Wicked fans beg him to ‘stay at least 500 feet away’ from movie musical

James Corden’s name trended on social media soon after Wicked announced it has cast its two leads – though he was not one of them.It was announced yesterday (4 November) that the forthcoming film, an adaptation of the hit stage musical, has cast Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.Shortly after the news broke, Twitter was soon inundated with people imploring the Late Late host to “stay away” from the project.Corden, a TV personality with a divisive reputation, has become known in recent years for his involvement in multiple screen musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The...
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Some Fans Don’t Want To See James Corden in ‘Wicked’

James Corden has appeared in a few Broadway film adaptions, and fans have seen enough! After his uncelebrated appearances in Cats and Into the Woods, fans are hoping they won’t have to see him in Wicked. Following the news that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in...
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Lead Universal Movie Adaptation Of Wicked Musical

It looks like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will soon be defying gravity. Grande and Erivo will portray Glinda and Elphaba respectively, in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, Wicked. Grande is a Grammy-winning pop star who got her start on Broadway in the musical 13. Erivo, is a...
MOVIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Furious Wicked fans call for James Corden to be ‘kept away’ from upcoming movie

Buckinghamshire-raised star James Corden has found his way into the musical zeitgeist as of late, starring in the likes of Cinderella, The Prom and the much-derided Cats. But not everyone is happy to have the Hazlemere-raised TV host and actor singing and dancing on their screens. James Corden, who went...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Petition Seeks No Corden In “Wicked”

Over 55,000 people have signed an online petition created by a ‘concerned’ fan which asks British stage actor turned U.S. talk show host James Corden to not be cast in the film adaptation of the hit musical “Wicked”. On the big screen Corden has quickly racked up a filmography that...
MOVIES
Indy100

Hilarious clip shows Oprah Winfrey singing along to Adele – with the wrong lyrics

We’ve all been there. You’re at a gig, or in a club. Everyone is having a blast singing along to the song that’s playing. You’re enjoying yourself, but there’s one problem — you don’t actually know the lyrics.Most of us can get away with humming along or lip-syncing — but it’s not so easy to fake when sharing a video of your unconvincing mouthing with your 43 million Twitter followers.This is exactly what happened to Oprah Winfrey as she “sang” along to Adele’s Hello.Adele became the latest A-lister to sit down for a tell-all interview with Winfrey ahead of...
MUSIC
TVLine

Adele: One Night Only Concert: Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday offered everyone a front row seat to one helluva Adele concert. Which of the Adele: One Night Only performances were your favorite? And which of her new songs tops your play list? Marking the British Grammy winner’s first primetime concert since 2015’s Adele: Live in New York City, which aired on NBC, CBS’ One Night Only was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, offering a picturesque panorama to accompany the oft-soaring tunes. The audience members on hand for the very special concert included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Perry, James Corden,...
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock 105.1

Petition Circulating to Keep Actor Out of Movie

A petition is circulating on Change.org to keep an actor out of a movie. I heard of these petitions going around to try to get movie execs to INCLUDE certain actors in certain movies, but a petition to keep one out? Here it is!. The movie: Wicked. It's the prequel...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Anti-James Corden Wicked petition is a result of pop-culture overexposure

The Change.org petition asking Wicked producers not to cast The Late Late Show host is "a fascinating case study in pop culture, and it’s not the first time this particular flavor of resistance to a star has happened," says Chloe Stillwell. "Many remember the great Anne Hathaway banishment circa 2013, after an insufferable Oscar-courting press cycle promoting the film adaptation of Les Miserables left us all never again wanting to see rich people sing aloud with the fake muck of industrial revolution smeared on their faces. After some time off, Hathaway had the correct response, admitting when she reemerged, 'My impression is that people needed a break from me.' She read the room, something that Corden — who has now appeared as a singing rodent, a singing cat, a singing non-gay gay person and a singing baker — is not doing. Perhaps Corden believes that singing is his brand after the success of his Youtube sensation 'Carpool Karaoke,' beloved by moms everywhere. Maybe with the blind encouragement of stars courting the free, endearing press of riding around in a car belting their hits alongside him, Corden feels that if there’s a character that sings, it is his duty to step into whatever shoes that character wears, whether they fit or not. And that seems to be part of the rub — in all of the big screen musicals Corden has appeared in, he is more Corden than character. He just does his faux queer, overly excitable, body positive big guy in costume schtick, and expects it to stick. There’s also the issue of who Corden really is as a person. Much like the public bristle against Ellen DeGeneres and Lin-Manuel Miranda after their prolific careers of selling saccharine entertainment for the betterment of humanity proved both hypocritical and advantageous, people might be against Corden now because he’s secretly an a**hole too."
CELEBRITIES
film-book.com

WICKED: Fans Preemptively Petition to Exclude James Cordon

Fans Preemptively Petition to Exclude James Cordon from Wicked. There is blunt two-sentence petition pleading against James Cordon being considered, or even in close proximity to, the work in progress, Wicked, which has inexplicably caught on through social media by the tens of thousands. No particular reason or rationale for this demand is offered — only that he be kept away at all costs.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES

