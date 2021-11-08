Regeneron’s antibody therapy shows long-term protection against COVID-19

(Reuters) – Two billion doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied worldwide, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and its partner said on Tuesday, in just under a year since its first approval. The shot, which is the biggest contributor to the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme backed by the World...
(Reuters) – American Express Co on Monday said its U.S. employees working from office need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from Nov. 18, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The memo, sent by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri to all employees, also said wearing masks or other...
The European Commission (EC) has approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) COVID-19 antibody cocktail, known as REGEN-COV in the U.S. and Ronapreve in the European Union (EU) and other countries. The authorization comes for people aged 12 years and older to treat non-hospitalized patients (outpatients) with confirmed COVID-19 who do...
With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the EU approval of Roche and Regeneron’s Ronapreve for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 in individuals aged 12 years and above. Co-developed by Roche along with Regeneron, Ronapreve is a cocktail of...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A single dose of the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy REGEN-COV reduced the risk of contracting the virus by 81.6% for up to eight months, following the drug’s administration in a late-stage trial, according to results released by the Regeneron company on Monday.
Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Four infusions of the Regeneron treatment are considered one dose.
“These results demonstrate that REGEN-COV has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity from SARS-CoV-2 infection, a result particularly important to those who do not respond...
(Precision Vaccinations) — New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced additional positive results from a Phase 3 trial jointly run with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which assessed the use of a single dose of investigationalREGEN-COV® to prevent COVID-19 in uninfected individuals. The new analyses show REGEN-COV...
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Monday that a single dose of its antibody treatment reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% for up to eight months, according to its late-stage trial. The company said the results could potentially pave the way for broader use in helping to protect certain people with weakened immune systems.
New positive phase III study results for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail show a single dose reduced the risk of contracting the virus by 81.6% during a two- to eight-month follow-up period. The strong data go along with Pfizer Inc.’s recent positive results for its oral antiviral, Paxlovid, hinting that COVID-19 therapeutics could begin cutting into powerful mRNA vaccine margins from Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE and Moderna Inc.
(Reuters) – The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. No link seen between vaccines and menstrual changes. Many women have reported noticing changes in their...
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has granted approval for Pzifer Inc to conduct clinical trials in Russia of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, a state registry of medicines showed on Tuesday. The trials conducted on 90 people located in home-like conditions with someone who has symptomatic COVID-19 began on...
(Reuters) – Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder, to focus on the more-profitable pharmaceutical and medical device market. Following are a few comments from analysts and investors:. JEFF JONAS, ASSET MANAGER, GAMCO INVESTORS. “It (spin off) makes sense...
A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
New concerns are being raised about side effects from the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus. Swedish health officials have now decided that a moratorium on giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone under 31 will be extended indefinitely, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. The pause on the Moderna shots had been scheduled to end on Dec. 1.
The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
Yale researchers have developed an oral medication to treat diabetes that controls insulin levels while simultaneously reversing the inflammatory effects of the disease. The results were recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Developed by Tarek Fahmy, associate professor of biomedical engineering, the drug has two critical advantages over the standard...
