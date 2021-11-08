CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regeneron’s antibody therapy shows long-term protection against COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday a single dose of...

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine supply hits two billion doses

(Reuters) – Two billion doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied worldwide, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and its partner said on Tuesday, in just under a year since its first approval. The shot, which is the biggest contributor to the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme backed by the World...
Europe Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

The European Commission (EC) has approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) COVID-19 antibody cocktail, known as REGEN-COV in the U.S. and Ronapreve in the European Union (EU) and other countries. The authorization comes for people aged 12 years and older to treat non-hospitalized patients (outpatients) with confirmed COVID-19 who do...
COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
EMA CHMP recommends authorisation of Roche-Regeneron’s Covid-19 therapy

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the EU approval of Roche and Regeneron’s Ronapreve for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 in individuals aged 12 years and above. Co-developed by Roche along with Regeneron, Ronapreve is a cocktail of...
Regeneron’s Monoclonal Antibody Drug Helps Prevent COVID-19 For Up To 8 Months, Company Trial Results Show

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A single dose of the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy REGEN-COV reduced the risk of contracting the virus by 81.6% for up to eight months, following the drug’s administration in a late-stage trial, according to results released by the Regeneron company on Monday. Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Four infusions of the Regeneron treatment are considered one dose. “These results demonstrate that REGEN-COV has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity from SARS-CoV-2 infection, a result particularly important to those who do not respond...
Regeneron antibody cocktail 81.6% effective at preventing COVID-19

Regeneron said Monday that a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduces the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infection by 81.6% up to eight months later. Regeneron said Monday that a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduces the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infection by 81.6% up to eight months later.
Single-Dose Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Produces Long-Term Protection

(Precision Vaccinations) — New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced additional positive results from a Phase 3 trial jointly run with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which assessed the use of a single dose of investigationalREGEN-COV® to prevent COVID-19 in uninfected individuals. The new analyses show REGEN-COV...
Regeneron says single dose of antibody treatment cut COVID-19 risk by 81%

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Monday that a single dose of its antibody treatment reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% for up to eight months, according to its late-stage trial. The company said the results could potentially pave the way for broader use in helping to protect certain people with weakened immune systems.
Cocktail time: Regeneron’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies post strong phase III data, could dilute mRNA market share

New positive phase III study results for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail show a single dose reduced the risk of contracting the virus by 81.6% during a two- to eight-month follow-up period. The strong data go along with Pfizer Inc.’s recent positive results for its oral antiviral, Paxlovid, hinting that COVID-19 therapeutics could begin cutting into powerful mRNA vaccine margins from Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE and Moderna Inc.
Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together

(Reuters) – The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. No link seen between vaccines and menstrual changes. Many women have reported noticing changes in their...
Pfizer to conduct trials of antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has granted approval for Pzifer Inc to conduct clinical trials in Russia of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, a state registry of medicines showed on Tuesday. The trials conducted on 90 people located in home-like conditions with someone who has symptomatic COVID-19 began on...
Reactions to J&J’s plans to split into two companies

(Reuters) – Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder, to focus on the more-profitable pharmaceutical and medical device market. Following are a few comments from analysts and investors:. JEFF JONAS, ASSET MANAGER, GAMCO INVESTORS. “It (spin off) makes sense...
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
A Drug that Does Double Duty in Treating Diabetes

Yale researchers have developed an oral medication to treat diabetes that controls insulin levels while simultaneously reversing the inflammatory effects of the disease. The results were recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Developed by Tarek Fahmy, associate professor of biomedical engineering, the drug has two critical advantages over the standard...
