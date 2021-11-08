St. Cloud VA Hosting Virtual Town Hall This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota's Cottage Food industry is growing in popularity and if you've always wanted to try selling your jams, salsa, baked goods, or other canned goods from your home, the University of Minnesota Extension Office is here to help. Food Safety educators will be holding a webinar on...
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are revisiting their conversations surrounding the city's comprehensive plan. Talks regarding the comprehensive plan began last year, but were put on hold due to the pandemic. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says because of the impacts brought on by the pandemic, they felt it would...
I ran across this story on Facebook last week about an incident in Princeton recently, and I wanted to share it with you. "While driving home tonight, (November 9th, 2021) a car was stopped at 1st Street and the Rum River light with its hood up. My step-son Tanner, was with me and said, "Let's go find out if he needs help." (While many vehicles kept going). So I pulled around and stopped and asked the man if he needed help. The man stated that his car just suddenly stopped and wouldn't start.
ST. CLOUD/ST. JOSEPH -- Three local breweries are teaming up once again for a clothing drive. Beaver Island, Bad Habit, and Pantown have partnered for the "Warm Wishes Clothing Drive" this week. Bring in new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, boots, or new underwear or socks and you get...
Snow is in the forecast for St. Cloud this weekend and if we get measurable snow the City of St. Cloud will be ready to move it. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis. He says their budget runs January-December which means their snow removal covers last winter and the first part of this one. He says they have money for plowing and plow drivers set to go when they are needed. Kleis says they budget for any occurrence of snow which includes snow storms. He acknowledges that it isn't always convenient because snow can happen on weekends, holidays and overnight. Kleis says when snow needs to be removed on a holiday costs the city are more due to holiday pay.
CentraCare has more than 100 positive COVID-19 patients this week. More than 80 of those are at St. Cloud hospital. These numbers are up slightly from last week where numbers were 97 within CentraCare and 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they haven't seen COVID-19 numbers this high at St. Cloud Hospital since around Christmas time last year. He says 25 people are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 24 of them at the St. Cloud ICU/Critical Care unit. The other one is in Willmar at Rice Memorial Hospital. Morris says most of the ICU patients are on ventilators. He says 6 of the people on ventilators are under the age of 50. Morris says it takes a long time for people to get off ventilators due to the damage that severe COVID does to a person's lungs.
ST. CLOUD -- Once again this year, you'll be able to burn off some calories before you sit down for the big Thanksgiving meal. The 11th annual CentraCare Wishbone 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning. Race Director Evin Haukos says last year they modified the event setting up 10...
I hear so many people complain about St. Cloud. They'll mention everything from the traffic and crime to a general lack of things to do in this area. If we take a step back, St. Cloud really isn't as bad as people make it seem...I mean, it could definitely be worse.
We've all seen this massive structure from the outside and hopefully most of us have not seen it from the inside, as a resident that is. St Cloud Prison aka Minnesota Correctional Facility-St Cloud is quite the spooky looking structure, indeed. This has to be one of the spookiest looking...
ST. CLOUD -- Costco is holding a special event Thursday for veterans. In appreciation for their service, all veterans who show their Military ID can shop in the store without a membership. Veterans who also signed up as a new member Thursday will also receive a $20 Costco Shop Card.
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis was at St. Cloud Technical and Community College Wednesday to issue a proclamation congratulating SCTCC for opening its new Multicultural Center. Faculty and students have been planning the center since 2005. SCTCC President Annesa Cheek says the center is an important addition...
ST. CLOUD -- We have your weekend central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take a nature hike with the HIKEhoppers, listen to the music of the Fabulous Armadillos, sing along with GREAT Theatre's production of The Sound of Music, take in a holiday church bazaar, and learn the sport of Axe throwing at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
BRAINERD -- Governor Tim Walz has announced a second skilled-nursing facility to serve as an Alternative Care Site to help relieve hospitals treating a surge of COVID-19 patients. Starting Wednesday an additional emergency staffing team of 14 Minnesota National Guard members and nine federal nurses will treat patients at Good...
When it comes to big cities and tall skyscrapers, Minnesota can't compare with some of the biggest cities in the country like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- but we've got our own tallness going on. Here are the tallest buildings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and...
The North Pole Express is set to return to Minnesota in 2021 after taking last year off due to the pandemic. Trains will depart St. Paul's Union Depot December 3-5 and 9-12 this year. The train ride costs $25 for children 3-12, $35 for adults 13+ or up to $60...
