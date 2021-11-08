CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud VA Hosting Virtual Town Hall This Week

By Sarah Mueller
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota veterans will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on their healthcare this week. The St. Cloud VA Health Care System and Max J. Beilke...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Kindness Shown In Princeton Warms Hearts Of Local Residents

I ran across this story on Facebook last week about an incident in Princeton recently, and I wanted to share it with you. "While driving home tonight, (November 9th, 2021) a car was stopped at 1st Street and the Rum River light with its hood up. My step-son Tanner, was with me and said, "Let's go find out if he needs help." (While many vehicles kept going). So I pulled around and stopped and asked the man if he needed help. The man stated that his car just suddenly stopped and wouldn't start.
PRINCETON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vining, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Government
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
1390 Granite City Sports

City of St. Cloud Ready to Plow Snow When Needed

Snow is in the forecast for St. Cloud this weekend and if we get measurable snow the City of St. Cloud will be ready to move it. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis. He says their budget runs January-December which means their snow removal covers last winter and the first part of this one. He says they have money for plowing and plow drivers set to go when they are needed. Kleis says they budget for any occurrence of snow which includes snow storms. He acknowledges that it isn't always convenient because snow can happen on weekends, holidays and overnight. Kleis says when snow needs to be removed on a holiday costs the city are more due to holiday pay.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

COVID-19 Still a Problem at St. Cloud Hospital

CentraCare has more than 100 positive COVID-19 patients this week. More than 80 of those are at St. Cloud hospital. These numbers are up slightly from last week where numbers were 97 within CentraCare and 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they haven't seen COVID-19 numbers this high at St. Cloud Hospital since around Christmas time last year. He says 25 people are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 24 of them at the St. Cloud ICU/Critical Care unit. The other one is in Willmar at Rice Memorial Hospital. Morris says most of the ICU patients are on ventilators. He says 6 of the people on ventilators are under the age of 50. Morris says it takes a long time for people to get off ventilators due to the damage that severe COVID does to a person's lungs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Clinic#Microsoft Teams
1390 Granite City Sports

SCTCC Opens New Multicultural Center

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis was at St. Cloud Technical and Community College Wednesday to issue a proclamation congratulating SCTCC for opening its new Multicultural Center. Faculty and students have been planning the center since 2005. SCTCC President Annesa Cheek says the center is an important addition...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
474
Followers
2K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy