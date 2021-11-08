St. Cloud VA Hosting Virtual Town Hall This Week

CentraCare has more than 100 positive COVID-19 patients this week. More than 80 of those are at St. Cloud hospital. These numbers are up slightly from last week where numbers were 97 within CentraCare and 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they haven't seen COVID-19 numbers this high at St. Cloud Hospital since around Christmas time last year. He says 25 people are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 24 of them at the St. Cloud ICU/Critical Care unit. The other one is in Willmar at Rice Memorial Hospital. Morris says most of the ICU patients are on ventilators. He says 6 of the people on ventilators are under the age of 50. Morris says it takes a long time for people to get off ventilators due to the damage that severe COVID does to a person's lungs.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO