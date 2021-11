“And the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year goes to… Carly Pearce.”. Those were the words that a shocked Carly Pearce heard during the 55th Annual CMA Music Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). When the camera panned to Pearce, seated at her table, the “Next Girl” singer was visibly stunned. After she planted a kiss on boyfriend Riley King, she took the stage and fell to her knees in a moment of complete surprise.

