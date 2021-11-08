Sunrise 7 Weather

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
mymoinfo.com

2021 – 2022 Winter Weather Outlook

(Jefferson County) This week is recognized as Winter Weather Preparedness Week. We had a chance to speak with Meteorologist Alex Elmore with the National Weather Service in St. Louis about the weather outlook for the upcoming winter months. Elmore says a La Niña weather pattern will be present across the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A chilly sunrise will turn unseasonably warm quickly

As of 6:50 AM it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the low 40’s. A few were in the 30’s. There was a light south wind. After that chilly start, temperatures will warm up very quickly. We should be in the middle 70’s by noon. Highs should reach the low to middle 80’s. That is around 15 degrees above average. Abilene should stay just shy of the high temperature record for this day. There will be a light SSW wind under sunny skies.
ABILENE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Chances, Cold Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FingerLakes1.com

WEATHER: How does lake effect snow work? Why so localized?

Why does lake effect snow happen? Odds are if you live away from Western or Central New York the entire concept of ‘lake effect’ snow is very odd. There aren’t many places across the U.S. that experience the phenomenon that makes many locations along Lake Ontario and Lake Erie the leaders in annual snowfall.
