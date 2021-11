SYNOPSIS – Cool start to the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s this morning. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs. The sunshine returns tomorrow with warmer temperatures. by Wednesday clouds will start to make a return ahead of our next front. We could see a shower or two Thursday but not everyone will see the rain. The weekend looks nice with temperatures in the lower 70s for highs.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO